Watertown will be losing two of its key figures: Alex Allon and Jacob Maas, who assisted with the city’s economic development and growth.
Allon, who currently serves as the strategic initiatives and development coordinator for the City of Watertown’s Redevelopment Authority, will leave his post Friday to get a job closer to home.
“The mayor and I have been working through what the transition period will be like,” Allon said, “I feel good about where it will be headed in the future.”
Allon began his role as the strategic initiatives and development coordinator last March.
This full-time position was created to further advance the work of the RDA while strategically aligning RDA goals with city initiatives.
Allon was a pivotal player in gaining community and financial support for the Bentzin Family Town Square.
“It’s bittersweet to leave a city where the residents are so engaged with one another,” he said. “It’s definitely sad to leave the community. I’m going to miss it.”
The Monona resident said he took a position with the Village of DeForest as its community development director. He starts Sept. 19.
Whereas working in Watertown meant a 45 to 50 minute commute each day, the new position is less than 15 minutes from his home.
He said he’s most proud of the work he was able to contribute to the Bentzin Family Town Square.
“I think when the Town Square is completed you’ll see a lot of other pieces fall into place for the city,” he said.
Allon received his undergraduate degree in project management from Colorado State University and completed his master’s degree in urban and regional planning with a concentration in community economic development. Throughout his career, he has been involved in a number of projects including consulting work with the City of Middleton and the City of Durand, both in Wisconsin.
Maas said he’s leaving his Watertown position for a “different type of challenge for his own professional growth and development.”
He said he took a position as the planning and zoning administrator with Menomonee Falls. He starts Oct. 5.
Maas has served in his current role for eight years and five months.
The Lebanon native said he enjoyed his time collaborating with other city staff, especially Watertown’s engineering department.
He said the city is in good hands with Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland at the helm.
“Mayor McFarland has the city on a great path,” he said. “Her vision of the city is beginning to come to fruition.”
Before he started in Watertown, Maas was the environmental health director for the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. There he monitored, evaluated and solved environmental health issues for the Red Cliff community. He stayed in that role for three years and five months.
Prior to that he was the environmental program director where he built and developed the Red Cliff Environmental Department under the Environmental Protection Agency’s general assistance program.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor’s degree in geography. Maas also received his master’s degree in geography from Western Michigan University.
The city posted the two job openings Monday on its government Facebook page.
