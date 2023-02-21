All-Star Weekend at the Oconomowoc YMCA
Special Olympics athlete Brian Fulmer, from left, puts pressure on Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland as she brings the basketball up court Sunday.

YMCA Special Olympics athletes faced off in a friendly basketball game against a team of YMCA staff and community leaders including Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland and Oconomowoc Mayor Bob Magnus.

"The afternoon was wonderful. I feel guilty saying this but I think my family and I got more out of today than we gave," McFarland said. "The joy is so contagious and inspiring."

