All-Star Weekend at the Oconomowoc YMCA

YMCA Special Olympics athletes faced off in a friendly basketball game against a team of YMCA staff and community leaders including Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland and Oconomowoc Mayor Bob Magnus.
"The afternoon was wonderful. I feel guilty saying this but I think my family and I got more out of today than we gave," McFarland said. "The joy is so contagious and inspiring."
The basketball games were held Sunday afternoon in the YMCA at Pabst Farms' gym in Oconomowoc.
The event originated in 2022 after the pandemic affected the Y's Special Olympics team's ability to play other teams in the area. YMCA special programs staff invited the Special Olympics athletes and Y staff to play a basketball game together to make up for the loss of the season's scheduled games.
With the anticipated opening of The Collective in Watertown this summer, the Y wants to attract as many members in the Watertown community as they expand special programming for those with varying disabilities.
Games like the one played Sunday give these athletes an opportunity to put their sportsmanship into action.
"I've never seen so many people smile so brightly in the span of one hour, from staff, volunteers, parents and kids," said Watertown's YMCA Chief Executive Officer Jon Lange. "The day was really impactful for everyone who watched or participated."
