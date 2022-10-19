All in a day's work By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Dustin Timm works to split maple wood into pieces he could use in backyard fire pit. edz@wdtimes.com Buy Now Dustin Timm and his wife, Beth, not pictured, spent much of their Saturday afternoon splitting and stacking wood in their Watertown backyard. edz@wdtimes.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Surrounded by fall colors, Dustin Timm spent most of his sunny, but windy Saturday afternoon splitting wood.Timm, who enlisted the help of his wife, Beth, used a professional-grade wood splitter to get the perfectly-sized firewood he needed.Once the couple finished splitting the wood, they hauled it to their backyard where it was sorted and stacked along a fenceline.Although Timm doesn’t have a wood burning stove, he uses the freshly-cut maple to burn in his backyard fire pit.“When I am outside and I am working on something, I enjoy having a fire because I like the smell of it,” he said. “It’s work, but you have to split it in order to burn it.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Beaver Dam child killed after reportedly being hit by vehicle on private property Lebanon strip club owner sentenced for prostitution, tax fraud Broadway star Laura Bell Bundy performs with masterclass participants in Watertown Watertown Community Health gets $5 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos Watertown hospital launches remote patient monitoring program Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-13
