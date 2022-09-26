With the city’s assessment process wrapping up, at least one city official is not happy. Watertown Alderperson Eric Schmid called the recent revaluation “asinine.”
Schmid’s comments came on the heels of a presentation by representatives from Accurate Appraisal, who spoke to Watertown Common Council members Tuesday.
“It sounds like forced market adjustment, which is completely contrary to free market valuation of a property, which is dictated in what a person is willing to pay or not pay for a property,” Schmid said. “Nor does this factor in real affordability of housing in lieu of the last year-and-a-half where property values have fluctuated wildly across the board…so these assessments are asinine to put it bluntly.”
Under the new assessments, the average valuation increase for a single-family home is 55%
The contract the city entered with Accurate Appraisal allows the firm to perform an exterior revaluation of properties in 2022, a maintenance assessment in 2023, a market update assessment in 2024 and a maintenance assessment in 2025.
Many people are worried about what impact the reassessment will have on their tax bills.
“We are in the early stages of the budget process now,” said Emily McFarland, Watertown mayor. “Tax rates are impossible to know. It is my goal, as it has been for many years, to meet the needs of this community and the budget goals that are set with the least impact to taxpayers as possible.”
The new values of the reassessment would be first reflected on residents’ tax bills in December 2022.
“I get there is supposed to be a 10-year rolling average, but the paperwork indicates a 24-month rolling average and not an articulation of value. So if this is supposed to level the playing field, it’s forcing properties to be artificially inflated more than what a reasonable person would pay for that property based on the physical location of that property, which is dictated by the neighborhood of properties it resides in regardless of the features it has,” Schmid said. “Forced market correction by government agencies is not free market capitalism.
“It’s an artificial inflation that has really not a lot of justification when you tap into the housing market values, income, affordability and the ability to even get a mortgage those are all factors that indicate and effect the sales of homes,” Schmid continued. “And artificially inflating homes right now is a bubble that is already popping in several places across the country. We just haven’t seen it yet. So I’m not in favor of this at all. This is not accurate.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said there is not “a lot of wiggle room” when it comes to assessments. She said the state dictates how assessments are completed.
Kyle Kabe of Accurate Appraisal agreed.
“We are a market-value state. The state says when we assess and put values on houses we have to use the previous year’s sales to do that unless a revaluation hasn’t happened in the prior year,” Kabe said. “We can use the previous two years of sales to do that. Yes, the interest rates have gone up, but we have to use the 2020-2021 sales to value the properties.”
Kabe said when his firm performs the next revaluation in 2024 they can use the 2023 sales as a reference. He said if the market has gone down, the assessments will reflect the market.
The city last underwent a property assessment revaluation in 2012.
Former Watertown Clerk/Treasurer Elissa Friedl said Watertown’s assessment ratio has been below 90% since 2018, which means the state is requiring it be updated. She said the city would face a state-supervised revaluation in the next couple of years if it does not meet the state requirements to assess within 10% of its full value in a four-year period.
Friedl said the assessment ratio for 2021 was 78%, but said the ratio for 2020 was 83% for the Jefferson County side of Watertown, and 82% for the Dodge County portion of the city.
