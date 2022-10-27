The biggest item missing from the agenda for the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday was cohesion.
With the clock ticking on a Nov. 15 deadline, some Dodge County appeared to have significant problems with the budget presented Wednesday night by Administrator Cameron Clapper.
Among the concerns were the use of sales tax and one-time federal infrastructure funds to help balance the budget, what some saw as deviations from county budgeting policy and the process Clapper and consultant Jon Hochkammer used to create the budget proposal. Some complained Clapper and Hochkkamer were not transparent enough with the board and didn’t give them an opportunity to be involved earlier.
Clapper, who marked his 57th day with Dodge County Wednesday, said the transition of a county administrator and the lack of a finance director have both contributed to a slow moving budget process. Hochkammer served as interim administrator for three months before Clapper started in August.
“If those two issues did not exist, I do believe the topic of sales tax and Dodge County’s current policy would have come up sooner,” Clapper said. “This is not to say those filling the void until my arrival and throughout the budget process have not done an outstanding job. I just mean that having an administrator and a finance director with more time in their respective roles that the 57 days the calendar afforded me would have been a benefit and likely allowed for more discussion in advance of budget meetings.”
The board discussed the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds in August and September, Hochkammer said, adding that the county board agreed that the remaining ARPA funds would be used for county projects.
In any case, he said, the budget as presented is now in the hands of the board, and supervisors can do with it what they like. The budget is scheduled for a Nov. 1 public hearing and Nov. 15 adoption, and supervisors’ amendment submittals are due Nov. 3 and 11.
Now working as a consultant through Public Administration Associates of Oshkosh, Hochkammer will be out of town starting next week but has planned to continue to help Clapper’s transition remotely, including the passage of the budget.
He called the situation he and Clapper inherited “extremely challenging” and defended the proposal’s deviation from county policy. He noted that the 2022 budget dipped into their sales tax reserves in the amount of $1.2 million and later added an amendment with a 68 cent raise for employees across the board as an amendment, totaling more than $600,000, and he pointed to structural deficits that made constructing it even more difficult.
“There were positions that were created last year in the sheriff’s department that were new positions, but were not fully funded for the full year so that created a deficit of another $600,000,” he said. “There were last minute cuts by the board—unrealistic cuts—in the human services department that made it absolutely unavoidable for them to end 2022 without a deficit, so that had to be made up.”
Some of the complaints amounted to not being alerted sooner.
Supervisor Cathy Houchin of Watertown said her biggest concern was not being part of the decision-making.
“I have a problem with using the ARPA money without asking the county board,” she said. “Now you’re just telling us what you want to spend it for and we’re deviating from policy. Is that showing respect to the supervisors here?”
She said that while Clapper and Hochkammer are new, Dodge County Board Chairman David Frohling should have been aware of the policies.
“You didn’t bring it to any committee,” she said. “You could’ve have had a short meeting at executive committee, but nothing was done. You people were being paid to do it and didn’t respect us in the process.”
Guckenberger agreed, saying deviations in policy should be the board’s decision, and he felt the use of sales tax and ARPA both violated those policies.
“There can be deviations, but as I look at this budget it just seems I’m being disrespected,” he said. “We created a policy, and I was a part of it. We argued over this sales tax policy. If it’s not working, come to me and tell me and let’s fix it. Don’t just assume you can ignore the policies we’ve established. I feel disrespected through this whole process.”
Supervisor Lisa Derr of Beaver Dam acknowledged that the reasons given for deviating from policy seemed reasonable, Hochkammer and Clapper should have been more transparent with the board.
“I don’t think you would have this much pushback if this was presented at the committee level,” she said. “We didn’t always have the same vision in operations as our last administrator. You’re coming into this pretty blind and probably feel blindsided, but there is just a long history of that here. It makes sense. It is a logical solution, but it takes more time to walk the board through it.”
Derr acknowledged there is no current finance director, but asked Clapper to have “faith” in the board that they can make the right decisions.
Hochkammer said he thought they were transparent. He noted that when the county board met in late August to disburse the remaining amount of ARPA funds, there was approximately $9 million left.
“We proposed to distribute that money for county projects in 2023 and 2024,” Hochkammer said.
Clapper said the push behind balancing the 2023 budget was the “how and why” the county used its ARPA funds, and he said the use of sales tax was not intended to be ongoing.
“It’s not intended to railroad or eliminate the policy,” Clapper said. “It’s just expressly for this budget.”
Hochkammer, who made presentations to county boards all over the state during his 21 years with the Wisconsin Counties Association, pointed out that he has worked on local government budgets for more than 40 years and said sales tax policy is a guideline for the board. He said it’s not state mandated or a state requirement.
“You can deviate from that policy and, in fact, you have deviated from that policy as most recently as last year,” Hochkammer said. “You deviated from that policy when you spent over $1.2 million from sales tax reserves to balance the budget. This is not the first time that the county has deviated from the policy.”
Clapper said he and Hochkammer spoke with the county’s finance staff and then made the decision to deviate from the current sales tax policy to make this budget work.
“We did approach Dodge County Board Chairman David Frohling, but we didn’t give him a lot of time,” Clapper said. “There was not a long span of time. On the part of those involved there was no intent to get past anyone. It was a very last minute decision.”
