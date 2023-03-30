Administrator: Dodge County continues to look for finance director
Cameron Clapper

JUNEAU — Dodge County Administrator Cameron Clapper told board members last week the search for a finance director continues.

“We still have two leads…individuals who had been previously considered for the position but we had that position open for over a year and things changed,” Clapper said. “Two individuals who have demonstrated interest and we’re working through a process with Public Administration Associates regarding those individuals. We hope to have some more positive news within the next month or two.”

