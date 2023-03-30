Administrator: Dodge County continues to look for finance director

JUNEAU — Dodge County Administrator Cameron Clapper told board members last week the search for a finance director continues.
“We still have two leads…individuals who had been previously considered for the position but we had that position open for over a year and things changed,” Clapper said. “Two individuals who have demonstrated interest and we’re working through a process with Public Administration Associates regarding those individuals. We hope to have some more positive news within the next month or two.”
David Ehlinger previously held the finance director position, but resigned in March citing a daily one-hour commute from his Stoughton residence to his Juneau office. Ehlinger ultimately took a position as the Stoughton finance director.
Clapper also highlighted several successful recruitments with Dodge County. Board members have recently voted to appoint Joe Meagher to the emergency management director position, Kris Keith to county treasurer and Tonia Mindemann to director of human resources.
The county administrator also touched on the positive staffing developments within the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney Andrea Will recently announced that four assistant district attorneys have been brought on board and a managing attorney has also been hired with a start date in July.
There are 36 active recruitments throughout various departments within the county, Clapper said. About 40 previously vacant positions have been filled since the beginning of the year, he added.
