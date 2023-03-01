WATERTOWN — The Watertown Branch of the American Association of University Women is seeking nominations for its 2023 Woman of Merit Award. Each year this award is given to a Watertown area woman who has made exceptional contributions to her community, family, career, and/or other groups, according to a AAUW press release.
Please consider submitting a nomination a women of the Watertown area for the 2023 AAUW Woman of Merit Award. Nominations can be made by anyone in the community; membership in AAUW is not required.
Nomination forms are available by contacting the Watertown AAUW organization at watertownaauw@gmail.com or by contacting Susan Putra at wacpc.sue@gmail.com. Nominations can be mailed or submitted by email and must be received by April 4, 2023.
The award was initiated in 1983 and has recognized 53 women to date.
Last May, Cathy Egan and Val Wagner, the 2022 Woman of Merit Award winners, were honored. Egan earned her degree from Edgewood College. She was an animated kindergarten teacher at St. Bernards School who employed music, dance and drama to increase learning. Wagner received degrees from Eau Claire and Whitewater Universities. She was a special education teacher at Lincoln and Douglas Schools who worked behind the scenes to organize projects such as the CelebrateYou and Me musical with all students in the school participating.
Both women advocated for including students with special needs in all aspects of their schools. Egan often took her own daughter with severe special needs to her kindergarten class which enabled the children to learn to love and accept every person. Wagner taught her special education students ways to compensate for their disabilities so they could be successful in all classes.
Both Egan and Wagner continued to volunteer after their retirement. Egan was involved with Bethesda Lutheran Homes for years, including as leader of their parents group. She has been a Rainbow Hospice volunteer for several years and is a cantor for masses and funerals at St. Bernards Church. Wagner was active at St. Johns Church and was a leader in AAUW since she joined in 2004. She chaired fundraising committees, was co-program vice president from 2009-2012 and president from 2012-2020.
The 2023 Woman of Merit Award will be presented at a special evening reception on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Anyone interested in membership in AAUW is welcome to attend the award presentation. Please contact Chris Maas at jcmaas1@gmail.com for a reservation to attend the reception.
