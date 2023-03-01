WATERTOWN — The Watertown Branch of the American Association of University Women is seeking nominations for its 2023 Woman of Merit Award. Each year this award is given to a Watertown area woman who has made exceptional contributions to her community, family, career, and/or other groups, according to a AAUW press release.

Please consider submitting a nomination a women of the Watertown area for the 2023 AAUW Woman of Merit Award. Nominations can be made by anyone in the community; membership in AAUW is not required.

