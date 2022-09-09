FORT ATKINSON — The annual book sale held each September since 1979 by the local branch of the American Association of University Women is fast approaching.
This event is a much-anticipated community event and is a chief fundraising activity of the organization, helping to fund college scholarships for local women.
The sale will be held at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building on Friday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a bag sale from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, in which all the books a person can get in a grocery bag will be $10.
The community has been donating books for the last three months and the quality and diversity of the books this year has been outstanding, the AAUW said in a statement.
“Along with the usual romance, fiction, mystery, cookbook and nonfiction donations we see each year, this year there were some very special contributions that will make some local readers very happy,” said Kathy Marr of the AAUW. “There was a large, bulk donation of large print books, an entire collection of golf books, a library of classic novels of the 1940s and 1950s, a very large selection of young children’s books, some special old and collectible books, and a collection of gardening and landscaping books gifted from a local master gardener.”
The public is invited to stop by the AAUW Fort Atkinson Annual Book Sale Sept. 16 and 17, and stock up on books for the upcoming winter months.
The Fort Atkinson branch of AAUW is dedicated to supporting the education needs of the women of Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area and do that by providing scholarships annually to deserving women. The proceeds of the annual book sale support these scholarship funds.
