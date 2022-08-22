A new roundabout is part of a nearly $10 million plan to reconstruct State Highway 16 in 2025
Extensive pavement cracking and deterioration has the Wisconsin Department of Transportation making plans to replace the roadway on State Highway 16 from East Main Street near State Highway 16 and Rock River Road west of Oconomowoc.
The project also includes the State Highway 16 and 19 ramps from East Gate Drive to State Highway 16.
WisDOT Project Manager Michael Rampetsreiter said the existing two-way, stop-controlled intersection of State Highway 16 and East Main Street was flagged as having a significant number of crashes as compared to similar intersections statewide.
He said the intersection has a slant to it and no left hand turn lanes, which generate failure to yield and failure to stop crashes. Rampetsreiter also said the guardrail conditions do not meet current standards, and, pavement markings are old and lack reflectivity. He said there are some areas where rebar is exposed, along with cracking in the abutments and in some girders.
Rampetsreiter said a roundabout is being proposed to address the safety issues.
The cost of the 8.2-mile project is roughly $9.8 million, but the price could change due to inflation, fuel costs, asphalt prices and the number of contractors bidding on the project.
Rampetsreiter said the approximate cost of the asphalt pavement project from Watertown to Oconomowoc totals $8.1 million with 80% of it coming from federal dollars and the remainder from the state’s coffers. He said the roundabout conversion at the intersection of Main Street and Oak Hill Road will cost $1.7 million with 90% coming from federal monies and 10% from the state.
He said no funding will come from the City of Watertown.
Rampetsreiter said the existing pavement shows signs of extensive cracking lending itself to poor ride quality.
“If it is not replaced in a timely manner, the pavement structure will continue to deteriorate leading the ride quality to continue to worsen with safety being reduced,” he said.
He said the existing concrete pavement was covered with 4-inches of asphalt in 1982; and, in 2001, 3 1/2 inches of the asphalt overlay was milled and reapplied.
He said this fall there will be a meeting for the public to attend, but the date has yet to be determined.
Rampetsreiter said over the winter months there will be real estate dealings with the property owners near the roundabout with a WisDOT real estate agent.
He said in August 2024 plans should be completed with contractors bidding on the project in January 2025. Construction will begin in the spring of 2025 with it being finished in the fall of 2025.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.