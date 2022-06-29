The lineup for this year’s 2022 Watertown 4th of July Parade has been announced.
There are 109 units that include color guards for military organizations, floats from area organizations, the Watertown Municipal Band and Watertown High School Band.
At the conclusion of the parade, there will be a flyover.
Due to construction on South Water Street and the closure of the pedestrian sidewalk on the Main Street Bridge, the parade will start at 10 a.m. on First and Main streets. Units will travel east, turning onto Dewey Avenue then to Division Street and end at its usual location at Riverside Park.
This year’s parade marshal is Paul Bradow, owner of Bradow Jewelers on Main Street.
Holz Motors will conduct a food drive prior to the start of the parade at 10 a.m. The Watertown Police Department will provide an escort for the units.
The units and their starting locations include:
100 Block North Water
1. AMVETS Post 35 Color Guard
2. DAV Chapter 35 Color Guard
3. Bartelme-Schwefel Marine Corps League Color Guard
4. VFW Post 3709 Color Guard
5. American Legion Post 189 Color Guard
6. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard
7. AMVETS Commander car
8. Bartelme-Schwefel Marine Corps League Commandant, Gary Stueber
9. VFW Post 3709 Commander car (jeep), Gary Winkler
10. American Legion Post 189 Commander car
11. Watertown Fire Department
12. Watertown Municipal Band
13. Watertown Police Department DARE vehicle
14. McGruff
15. Citizen’s Police Academy
16. Parade Marshal, Paul Bradow
17. Mayor Emily McFarland & Family
18. FLOAT: 50 State Flags, sponsored by Marie Dobbratz in memory of Ray Dobbratz
19. Emergency Starting & Towing Tow trucks
20. Emergency Starting & Towing Go Karts
21. Piggly Wiggly & Mr. Pig
22. Roger Bergman
23. Vintage Police car — Doug Ninmann
24. Echoes of Camp Randall, sponsored by Marie Dobbratz in memory of Ray Dobbratz and Thrivent Rock River Financial Advisors
25. Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville Fire Department trucks
26. Clyman Canner Youth Sports
27. Jolly Giants, sponsored by Tire Rifik and Dopke Insurance Agency
28. FLOAT: Moose Lodge 830
29. Jefferson County Republican Party
30. Senator John Jagler
31. William Penterman 37th Assembly District
32. Scott Fitzgerald
33. Rebecca for Governor
200 Block North Water
34. Johnsonville Racing Sausages
35. Johnsonville
36. Monocycle, sponsored by Mid-State Equipment, Koplin Excavating, and Do Right Concrete
37. Spongy Fun Mobile, sponsored by Mid-State Equipment, Koplin Excavating, and Do Right Concrete
38. Tow Mater, sponsored by Mid-State Equipment, Koplin Excavating, and Do Right Concrete
39. Summit Credit Union
40. Ashippun Fire Department truck
41. FLOAT: Lakeside 4H, Reeseville
42. Oconomowoc Legion Band, sponsored by MAAS Brothers Construction and Glenn’s Market
43. Grinwald Ford vehicles
44. The McCready FFL
45. Watertown Catholic School Marching Band
46. Watertown Thunder Girls Fastpitch Softball
47. E.C. Casa
48. 401 GIR WWII Jeeps
49. Brandon Mueller — Rural Insurance wagon
49. A. LMS Chiropractic
200 Block O’Connell Street
50. Harvey Ziemer Classic tractors
51. Wal-Mart Plus
52. WPA Studio
53. Bank of Lake Mills
200 Block North
Washington, facing south
54. Heritage Homes bus
55. Watertown Soccer Club
56. Watertown High School Supermileage Team
57. State Bank of Reeseville
58. Gary Beal Polka band, sponsored by State Bank of Reeseville
59. River Bend Golf carts
60. Lebanon Fire Department
61. Lebanon Band, sponsored by Bradow Jewelers and Wis-Pak
62. Watertown Regional Medical Center
63. Blain’s Farm & Fleet
64. “New Focus”, Calvary Baptist Church
65. Randall Sterwald John Deere Tractors
100 Block North Washington, facing north
66. Watertown Area YMCA
67. FLOAT: Ixonia Bank
68. First Brigade Band, sponsored by Century 21 Endeavor, Riverside Dental, and Johnson & Hellekson Real Estate
69. Go Riteway
70. Dale Schmidt for Dodge County Sheriff
71. Race cars — Run Inn Erin’s
72. Nicholson for Wisconsin
73. FLOAT: St Paul’s, Ixonia
100 Block South
Washington, facing north
74. Tony Rocker, sponsored by Jerry Hepp Excavating
75. River City Truck Repair
76. Derek Doerr Racing
77. Ethan Degner Racing
78. Gene Imes ¾ ton WWII Dodge
79. Frye Racing racecar
80. Watertown Blue Revue, sponsored by Spuncast and Carew Heating & AC
81. Jefferson County Fair & Fairest of the Fair
82. Varnam for Wisconsin
83. Mattox Plumbing
84. Eske’s Solar Powered Band, sponsored by Chickens Unlimited
85. People’s Choice
86. Cub Scout Pack 43
87. Quad County Runners, sponsored by Chatty’s Pit Stop
Emmet Street, facing Washington Street
88. 1930 Model A, Loeb & Co
89. 1950 Plymouth Special Deluxe car, Loeb & Co
90. 1940 Ford Pumper Fire truck, Loeb & Co
91. Pirsch Antique Fire Engine, Loeb & Co
92. 1950 Chevy Pumper truck, Loeb & Co
93. 1940 John Deere Tractor, Loeb & Co
94. 1941 John Deere Tractor, Loeb & Co
200 Block South
Washington, facing north
95. Don Peachy Band, sponsored by Kube Custom Carpentry, Sunbelt Rentals, Andy’s Excavating
96. FLOAT: Ebert’s Greenhouse Village
97. FLOAT: Elks Lodge 666 & Cub Scouts
98. Watertown Auto Club, sponsored by Piggly Wiggly
99. Jefferson Car Club, sponsored by Schaefer’s Auto Repair
100. Emma Buska Real Estate of First Weber Realtors
101. McCarville for Assembly
102. ANM Racing racecar
300 Block South
Washington, facing north
103. Magsamen Trucking
104. Madison College Mobile Training Unit
105. Santa House, Main Street Program
106. People of Jefferson County
107. Watertown High School Band, sponsored by Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home and Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home
108. Watertown Parade Committee, sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing, Jerry Hepp Excavating, Charles David’s Sons Signs
109. Rusty Shoe Ranch Horses
Flyover, sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing and Nick Witte
