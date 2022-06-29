The lineup for this year’s 2022 Watertown 4th of July Parade has been announced.

There are 109 units that include color guards for military organizations, floats from area organizations, the Watertown Municipal Band and Watertown High School Band.

At the conclusion of the parade, there will be a flyover.

Due to construction on South Water Street and the closure of the pedestrian sidewalk on the Main Street Bridge, the parade will start at 10 a.m. on First and Main streets. Units will travel east, turning onto Dewey Avenue then to Division Street and end at its usual location at Riverside Park.

This year’s parade marshal is Paul Bradow, owner of Bradow Jewelers on Main Street.

Holz Motors will conduct a food drive prior to the start of the parade at 10 a.m. The Watertown Police Department will provide an escort for the units.

The units and their starting locations include:

100 Block North Water

1. AMVETS Post 35 Color Guard

2. DAV Chapter 35 Color Guard

3. Bartelme-Schwefel Marine Corps League Color Guard

4. VFW Post 3709 Color Guard

5. American Legion Post 189 Color Guard

6. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard

7. AMVETS Commander car

8. Bartelme-Schwefel Marine Corps League Commandant, Gary Stueber

9. VFW Post 3709 Commander car (jeep), Gary Winkler

10. American Legion Post 189 Commander car

11. Watertown Fire Department

12. Watertown Municipal Band

13. Watertown Police Department DARE vehicle

14. McGruff

15. Citizen’s Police Academy

16. Parade Marshal, Paul Bradow

17. Mayor Emily McFarland & Family

18. FLOAT: 50 State Flags, sponsored by Marie Dobbratz in memory of Ray Dobbratz

19. Emergency Starting & Towing Tow trucks

20. Emergency Starting & Towing Go Karts

21. Piggly Wiggly & Mr. Pig

22. Roger Bergman

23. Vintage Police car — Doug Ninmann

24. Echoes of Camp Randall, sponsored by Marie Dobbratz in memory of Ray Dobbratz and Thrivent Rock River Financial Advisors

25. Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville Fire Department trucks

26. Clyman Canner Youth Sports

27. Jolly Giants, sponsored by Tire Rifik and Dopke Insurance Agency

28. FLOAT: Moose Lodge 830

29. Jefferson County Republican Party

30. Senator John Jagler

31. William Penterman 37th Assembly District

32. Scott Fitzgerald

33. Rebecca for Governor

200 Block North Water

34. Johnsonville Racing Sausages

35. Johnsonville

36. Monocycle, sponsored by Mid-State Equipment, Koplin Excavating, and Do Right Concrete

37. Spongy Fun Mobile, sponsored by Mid-State Equipment, Koplin Excavating, and Do Right Concrete

38. Tow Mater, sponsored by Mid-State Equipment, Koplin Excavating, and Do Right Concrete

39. Summit Credit Union

40. Ashippun Fire Department truck

41. FLOAT: Lakeside 4H, Reeseville

42. Oconomowoc Legion Band, sponsored by MAAS Brothers Construction and Glenn’s Market

43. Grinwald Ford vehicles

44. The McCready FFL

45. Watertown Catholic School Marching Band

46. Watertown Thunder Girls Fastpitch Softball

47. E.C. Casa

48. 401 GIR WWII Jeeps

49. Brandon Mueller — Rural Insurance wagon

49. A. LMS Chiropractic

200 Block O’Connell Street

50. Harvey Ziemer Classic tractors

51. Wal-Mart Plus

52. WPA Studio

53. Bank of Lake Mills

200 Block North

Washington, facing south

54. Heritage Homes bus

55. Watertown Soccer Club

56. Watertown High School Supermileage Team

57. State Bank of Reeseville

58. Gary Beal Polka band, sponsored by State Bank of Reeseville

59. River Bend Golf carts

60. Lebanon Fire Department

61. Lebanon Band, sponsored by Bradow Jewelers and Wis-Pak

62. Watertown Regional Medical Center

63. Blain’s Farm & Fleet

64. “New Focus”, Calvary Baptist Church

65. Randall Sterwald John Deere Tractors

100 Block North Washington, facing north

66. Watertown Area YMCA

67. FLOAT: Ixonia Bank

68. First Brigade Band, sponsored by Century 21 Endeavor, Riverside Dental, and Johnson & Hellekson Real Estate

69. Go Riteway

70. Dale Schmidt for Dodge County Sheriff

71. Race cars — Run Inn Erin’s

72. Nicholson for Wisconsin

73. FLOAT: St Paul’s, Ixonia

100 Block South

Washington, facing north

74. Tony Rocker, sponsored by Jerry Hepp Excavating

75. River City Truck Repair

76. Derek Doerr Racing

77. Ethan Degner Racing

78. Gene Imes ¾ ton WWII Dodge

79. Frye Racing racecar

80. Watertown Blue Revue, sponsored by Spuncast and Carew Heating & AC

81. Jefferson County Fair & Fairest of the Fair

82. Varnam for Wisconsin

83. Mattox Plumbing

84. Eske’s Solar Powered Band, sponsored by Chickens Unlimited

85. People’s Choice

86. Cub Scout Pack 43

87. Quad County Runners, sponsored by Chatty’s Pit Stop

Emmet Street, facing Washington Street

88. 1930 Model A, Loeb & Co

89. 1950 Plymouth Special Deluxe car, Loeb & Co

90. 1940 Ford Pumper Fire truck, Loeb & Co

91. Pirsch Antique Fire Engine, Loeb & Co

92. 1950 Chevy Pumper truck, Loeb & Co

93. 1940 John Deere Tractor, Loeb & Co

94. 1941 John Deere Tractor, Loeb & Co

200 Block South

Washington, facing north

95. Don Peachy Band, sponsored by Kube Custom Carpentry, Sunbelt Rentals, Andy’s Excavating

96. FLOAT: Ebert’s Greenhouse Village

97. FLOAT: Elks Lodge 666 & Cub Scouts

98. Watertown Auto Club, sponsored by Piggly Wiggly

99. Jefferson Car Club, sponsored by Schaefer’s Auto Repair

100. Emma Buska Real Estate of First Weber Realtors

101. McCarville for Assembly

102. ANM Racing racecar

300 Block South

Washington, facing north

103. Magsamen Trucking

104. Madison College Mobile Training Unit

105. Santa House, Main Street Program

106. People of Jefferson County

107. Watertown High School Band, sponsored by Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home and Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home

108. Watertown Parade Committee, sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing, Jerry Hepp Excavating, Charles David’s Sons Signs

109. Rusty Shoe Ranch Horses

Flyover, sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing and Nick Witte

