A former Watertown police officer, and a veteran who has been active in the community, is this week’s focus of the Watertown Daily Times 10 questions.
Bob Webster enforced the law in the city for more than 30 years, working the 4 p.m. to midnight shift for 19 years. During his days, he operated Bob’s Bicycle Repair out of his garage. He retired from the police department at the end of 1990 and has remained active with other organizations, including the Dodge Jefferson Counties Genealogy Society.
Webster was born in West Bend, but moved with his family to Beaver Dam, Columbus and Juneau. He graduated from Juneau High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years. He was discharged as a corporal.
“It was serving in the Marines that I decided that law enforcement would be the career for me,” Webster wrote. Through the University of Wisconsin he took a correspondence course in criminology.
“On my discharge, I looked for openings in law enforcement in Wisconsin,” Webster said. Finding no openings, he applied to the City of Washington, D.C. In 1958, Webster became a member of the Metropolitan Police Department and a graduate of its police academy. A week before moving to the nation’s capitol, Webster married Beverly Noffz, who was born in Watertown. He had met his future wife between his sophomore and junior years in high school.
During that time, Webster traveled to Watertown to play with the American Legion Band. He played bass horn and Noffz played saxophone in the band.
He retained his residency in Watertown and after 1 1/2 years in Washington, D.C. he came to the city. He joined the Watertown Police Department in 1960, where he worked for more than 30 years.
In 1967, Webster was promoted to sergeant on the 4 p.m. to midnight shift. He gave up the stripes and transferred to days after 19 years. He was a union steward for the last 12 years.
In 1967, as a hobby, he opened Bob’s Bicycle Repair, which he operated out of his garage. He sold the repair shop in 1997.
After retirement, he had worked part-time at the print shop at Bethesda Lutheran Homes.
He has two children, Susan Ann (Steven) Groth and Bob (Dayna) and two grandchildren.
In his retirement, he has kept busy collecting trains, beer mugs, coins and doing genealogy of his families.
He is a member of the American Legion, Marine Corps League, Wisconsin Law Enforcement Association and the Wisconsin Professional Policemen’s Association.
Following are the 10 questions Webster answered for the Daily Times.
1. Having been a police officer in Watertown for many years, what was your favorite part of the job? “I think being a police officer for well over 30 years, it is hard to pick out a favorite part of the job. I guess maybe going home thinking that something I did or said helped someone who had a bad situation in their life.”
2. As a blood donor of the American Red Cross, how many gallons have you given, how many more do you plan to donate and why do you donate? “As a blood donor of the Red Cross for many years, I will be donating my 27th gallon in September. My goal at the present is to hit the 30-gallon mark. After that, who knows?”
3. What got you interested in genealogy? “As a youngster going to family functions, the talk among the relatives always got around to family. That bored me, but I sat there and listened. It was after my retirement that I thought it was time to sit down and put what I knew on paper. One thing led to another and I was hooked.”
4. What is the most interesting thing you discovered through research? “My search doing genealogy turned up several interesting things. Noah Webster, the author of Webster’s dictionary, is my eighth great uncle.”
5. What is your favorite type of music and why? “When it comes to music, I am a fan of the big band music of the 1930s and 1940s. Benny Goodman, The Dorsey Brothers, etc. I can sit down and listen to classical, country western, or polka music, but give me the old ol’ march music of John Phillip Sousa and I’ll will sit for hours listening.”
6. If you could meet any president, which one would it be and why? “I think the president whom I would like to have met would has been General (Dwight D.) Eisenhower. He was not only a great military mind, but as our president he ended the Korean War, kept America at peace and sponsored the Federal Highway Aid Act of 1956, which gave us the interstate highway system.”
7. If you could take a trip to anywhere in the world, where would you go and why? “If I could take a trip anywhere in the world, it would be Germany, Scotland and England as this is my heritage and I could continue my genealogy search in those countries.”
8. If you could meet someone famous, who would it be? “On meeting someone famous, this one I had to ponder a bit. I think it would be Victor Borge. Being a great pianist, he was able to put comedy in music.”
9. What is your favorite ice cream flavor? Do you like toppings? “Give me a scoop of any flavor ice cream. But to be serious, good old vanilla has to be tops. There is no end to what toppings one can use, or for that matter, several at one time.”
10. What is your favorite food and what is something you would never eat? “My favorite food is a nice bowl of spicy, hot chili. I would never eat liver or salmon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.