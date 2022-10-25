John Luetzow, owner of I Fling Plastic in Watertown, has been in love with disc golf since he can remember.
Luetzow was born in Madison, grew up in the Appleton area and moved to Watertown in 1994 after graduating from Fox Valley Lutheran High School.
He was involved with object golf camp in fourth, fifth and sixth grade. Object golf meaning throwing frisbees at trees, trash cans and objects before disc golf baskets were said to be used.
He started playing disc golf in 1995 and started participating in competitions in 1999.
When he moved to Watertown he wanted to have a disc golf store for the community. “I felt like I had to build something for the community to have and for my own kids to have,” he said.
Luetzow not only participates in disc golf around the area he also travels to partake in the activity.
He states he has played well over 600 disc golf courses in at least 25 states and soon to be three countries.
Luetzow took time to take part in the Daily Times’ 10 question segment to talk about what he loves about disc golf.
1. For the readers who don’t know what frisbee golf or disc golf is, can you please explain it?
“The game is played like the well known traditional ball golf game is played—the idea is to get the disc into the basket in as few strokes as possible. The overall same etiquette and basic rules apply.”
2. What is your most favorite thing about disc golf?
“My absolute favorite part of disc golf is how many friends around the world I have now because of the love of a 8.25” round piece of plastic! It is like a family in Disc Golf! The game has blessed me with traveling the US playing courses and running events! I have traveled to Ethiopia and am about to embark on a trip to Kenya in January—all for Disc Golf and to spread the love of the sport and see new people smile over the enjoyment of an 8.25” piece of plastic!”
3. Why did you want to open your shop in Watertown?
“I want to give everyone the opportunity to learn about and experience disc golf, here in Watertown and around the world!”
4. Why did your parents want to make their own disc golf course and where is it?
“The decision to build a disc golf course on my parents farm outside of Watertown came after I brought forth the notion of building a disc golf course at Brand/Quirtk Park in Watertown. The parks department told me they would install a DG course if I could pay for the baskets. I asked my parents if I could build a course on their 144 acre farm to host events and raise money to build a course in town. In 2005, that dream became a reality as the Rock River Disc Golf Course opened with a 9 hole layout to start. We now have a 21 hole course with multiple challenges for every level of play!”
5. If you could build your dream course, where would it be and how would you make it stand out?
“This is a tough question to answer with a single location. There are many reasons I would love to build a course and many locations around the world that could benefit from having a permanent course to play and learn on. I would really need to weigh the pros and cons to make a true decision like this. The farm course I have built is a dream for me, and if I could have the possibility of building that property up to its full potential as a DG course, that might be my ultimate dream course to build!”
6. There are many different types of discs disc golfers use, what is your favorite disc to throw and why?
“The privilege of being on Team Millennium was bestowed upon me by John Houck, the owner of Millennium Golf Discs at that time. John has since sold the company to a great family, the Vahsholtz’s, and has gone on to become a world famous, well paid DG course designer. I was also the Team Coordinator for nearly 3 years! My love of Millennium plastic fills my cart full! Personally, I love throwing the Aurora Midrange Straight and the Orion Long Fade driver.”
7. According to udisc.com there was a 15% increase from 2020 of disc golf courses being built, why do you think disc golf has become so popular in recent years?
“The pandemic kept people form doing lots of things, but disc golf increased 10 fold in popularity during the pandemic as it was something people could still get outside and enjoy doing. What’s better than a walk in the park? Walk in the park throwing plastic!!”
8. What is the most exciting thing that has ever happened to you?
“Ever? other than becoming a father to 2 wonderful kids? The title of Assistant Tournament Director for the very first PDGA sanctioned tournament on the continent of Africa is a pretty cool thing I can claim in my life!! no one else can say this, not one person in the world can claim that title. My friend Yohannes Desalegn in Assosa, Ethiopia was the Tournament Director, and he asked me to be his assistant and help him organize the first first sanctioned tournament to be hosted in Africa!!”
9. You mentioned a trip to Africa, can you explain when you are going and what you are doing there?
“In January, I am heading back to Africa, to Kenya specifically, to be the Assistant Tournament Director for the very first PDGA sanctioned event in Kenya!! Kevin Becker from Rimpa Estates Wildlife Conservancy outside Nairobi, Kenya, has asked me to help him organize the Kenya Open 2023 that is to be hosted Jan 28-29, 2023. The course is under construction now through funding and design by the Paul McBeth Foundation. Kevin makes his own baskets there in Kenya!! We also have at least 2 school visits planned to introduce disc golf to the kids and as a possible physical education class for the schools to offer!”
10. Since disc golf is an outdoor activity, what do you like to do in the cold months?
“Play Disc Golf!! LOL Truthfully, the older I get the less I like to play outside in winter, but the different Indoor Disc Golf Experience events and other indoor putting leagues help pass the time of the dreary cold winter months of Wisconsin that keep us from enjoying the outdoors as much as summer time allowing us to hone our skills and not lose that important practice time.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.