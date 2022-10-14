For many people, coffee is a daily part of their lives, but for the Berres family, it’s been an integral part of their family business for 50 years.
Just ask Peter Berres of Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters in Watertown.
For many people, coffee is a daily part of their lives, but for the Berres family, it’s been an integral part of their family business for 50 years.
Just ask Peter Berres of Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters in Watertown.
Berres compared a good coffee to grapes and wine.
“The taste depends not only on how it is processed, but how it is grown and where,” he said.
Berres buys green coffee beans from countries with specific conditions and altitudes, from areas in Central and South America, Africa and Asia.
Even though his coffee beans are not from Jefferson County, Berres is.
He graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1984 and earned a degree in business management from the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse in 1989.
Berres joined the family business in 1989. He said, at that time, the business consisted mainly of coffee and snack vending machines.
After the passing of our father, my brother, Jeff, and I initiated a plan to become a coffee roaster,” Berres said. “We opened the Berres Brothers Coffee Factory Outlet in March of 1992 out of a small building located in downtown Watertown.”
He purchased the business from his brother in 2000 and expanded the company’s products in grocery and convenience stores.
In 2005, he moved into his current production facility where he serves as the company’s president at 202 Air Park Drive in Watertown. This became the home of everything Berres Brothers, including a cafe, production, wholesale, grocery fulfillment, office and retail.
Berres is a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve, earning the rank of major. He received his commission as a second lieutenant in 1988, and was deployed to support Iraqi Freedom in 2008-09.
Berres, who is never without a mug of his best-selling flavored coffee, Highlander Grogg, took time out of his busy schedule to sit down and take part in the Daily Times’ 10 Questions segment.
1. Rolling Stones or Beatles and why?
“The Rolling Stones. In high school, I had a buddy that loved the band and he always had them playing in his car. We had some good times.”
2. What song do you turn the volume up when it comes on the radio?
“Kid Rock’s ‘All Summer Long.’ It brings back memories of training for deployment to Iraq.”
3. If you could pursue another career besides owning a coffee business, what would it be?
“I would pursue something in specialty food marketing or anything entrepreneurial. I love the challenge of starting something which requires promotion and marketing.”
4. First type of car?
“A 1979 Chevy Caprice.”
5. If you could meet three people – living or dead – who would they be?
“They would have to be Lee Iacocca, the American automobile executive, Johnny Morris, the founder of Bass Pro Shops, and Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart.”
6. If someone gave you $5 million – with the caveat you would run into every red light for the rest of your life – would you take the money?
“I would take the money. It seems like every light is red anyway.”
7. Favorite place to visit and why?
“My farm and working with my cattle. It brings enjoyment to me.”
8. Besides coffee, what else do you drink?
“I’ve taken a liking to high quality bourbons and have been drinking more herbal teas.”
9. Do you hunt and/or fish? What type of enjoyment do you get from it?
“Yes, I hunt and fish. I particularly like to bow hunt. I really enjoy the solitude that comes along with it.”
10. You attended high school at Johnson Creek? What sports or activities were you interested in as a high school student?
“I went to Johnson Creek from 1981-1984. I played football, basketball and baseball. I was also involved in drama.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.