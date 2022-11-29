10 Questions with Watertown Assistant City Engineer Andrew Beyer

If you’re looking for Watertown assistant city engineer Andrew Beyer he’s likely behind his computer screen inside his Watertown City Hall office or in a meeting speaking to council members about a project.
“At the moment, a lot of my time is spent reviewing construction plans and bidding documents for next year’s street and utility projects, working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on the upcoming Main Street Bridge replacement project, and coordinating the upcoming TDS fiber expansion project in Watertown,” he said.
Some of his past projects include: street reconstruction, dam rehabilitation, bridge construction and maintenance, street maintenance projects such as street resurfacing, crack sealing, seal coating and patching, stormwater pollution prevention, flooding mitigation, storm sewer construction and shoreline restoration. He also reviews plans for private development.
Beyer, who grew up in Watertown, attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and earned a bachelor’s of science degree in civil engineering in December 2013.
He began working for Watertown’s engineering division as an intern in 2013 and was hired two years later as a staff engineer.
Beyer has been with Watertown for nearly seven years. He’s been in his current role since 2019 where he oversees the city’s engineering division.
He is married to his wife, Morgan, who also grew up in Watertown, in 2016. The couple have one son, Aiden, who is nearly 2 years old.
The Daily Times recently caught up with Beyer to field this week’s “10 Questions.”
1. Rolling Stones or Beatles and why?
“It depends on the day. I’m a fan of both bands, but The Beatles edge out The Rolling Stones for me.”
2. What song do you turn the volume up when it comes on the radio?
“’Band on the Run’ by Wings.”
3. If you could pursue another career besides what you’re doing now, what would it be?
“I enjoy personal finance so if I wasn’t in the engineering field, I would pursue a career in investment banking.”
4. First type of car?
“Pontiac Grand Am. The thing was a beater. A friend helped me hot wire it in high school when the ignition went out.”
5. If you could meet three people—living or dead—who would they be?
“Warren Buffet. Paul McCartney. Jimi Hendrix.”
6. If someone gave you $5 million—with the caveat you would run into every red light for the rest of your life—would you take the money?
“The money, most definitely. Generally, it doesn’t pay to be in a hurry.”
7. Favorite place to visit and why?
“Hayward, Wisconsin is my happy place. There’s something about the North Woods that is truly calming.”
8. If you could put a concert together with only three bands of your choice who would they be?
“Steely Dan, Green Day and Red Hot Chili Peppers. My taste in music is all over the board.”
9. What do you do when you’re not working? Do you hunt and fish?
“I enjoy both hunting and fishing and try to get outdoors whenever I can. When I am not working, I also enjoy spending time with my family.”
10. Where did you attend high school? What sports or activities were you interested in as a high school student?
“I attended Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills. I ran cross country, participated in intramural sports and had interests in math and shop classes.”
