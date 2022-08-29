Every town needs someone in charge of keeping the community safe Robert Kaminski is that somebody for Watertown. Kaminski was promoted to police chief by the Fire and Police Commission in 2018.

According to the article from Watertown Daily Times in 2018, Kaminski has a membership in the FBI National Academy and the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association. He works with the community in the Watertown YMCA Board of Directors, Watertown Riverfest Committee, Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition, Jefferson County Traffic Safety Committee. He completed the program Leadership Watertown and is an active shooter incident management instructor.

