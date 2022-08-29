Every town needs someone in charge of keeping the community safe Robert Kaminski is that somebody for Watertown. Kaminski was promoted to police chief by the Fire and Police Commission in 2018.
According to the article from Watertown Daily Times in 2018, Kaminski has a membership in the FBI National Academy and the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association. He works with the community in the Watertown YMCA Board of Directors, Watertown Riverfest Committee, Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition, Jefferson County Traffic Safety Committee. He completed the program Leadership Watertown and is an active shooter incident management instructor.
Kaminski has an associates degree in police science from Madison Area Technical College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Excelsior College. Kaminski took time to participate with the Daily Times’ 10 Questions feature.
1. What are your favorite sports?
“My favorite sport to watch is baseball. I’m a huge Brewers fan and probably go to 20 games a year.”
2. What is your favorite thing to do in Watertown?
“I’m a big runner, so I just like being outside.”
3. What is the single, greatest thing that has ever happened to you?
“I’ll answer this work related. In 2007, I was able to attend the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. It was the best learning, training, and networking experience in my career.”
4. What are your favorite hobbies?
“I enjoy running and cooking. I do both nearly everyday.”
5. Have you ever sung the Cops theme song “Bad Boys?” If not, what one song could you listen to on repeat for the rest of your life?
“Of course I have, and really who hasn’t. My taste in music is all over the board, and so I don’t think I could listen to one song over and over.”
6. What advice do you have for others who might want to follow in your footsteps?
“I would say do it. I’ve had a great career so far, had many great experiences, and was able to meet a lot of amazing people.”
7. What led you to be interested in the police industry?
“I became drawn to it in high school. I wanted a career where I would be doing something different everyday.”
8. What do you love most about being police chief for the Watertown Police Department
“Everything! One of my favorite activities is trying something I’ve never tasted. We do this as a family. You’d be surprised how much we always love whatever we try.”
9. If you could invent a new flavor of gum what would it be and why?
“Probably something sweet.”
10. What is the single greatest food in the history of mankind?
