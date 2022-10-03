There is no doubt that Mary Zwieg is a fixture in Watertown’s social world as she goes about her days working and chatting with customers and friends at Zwieg’s Grill, a quaint, charming restaurant that she and her husband, Glenn, have run for decades on the east end of Watertown.
Born and raised in Watertown, Mary was the third of three siblings who lived on a dairy farm west of Watertown. She graduated from Watertown High School in the Class of 1971.
She continues to live in the city near the south side’s Brickyard, a place she called the, “best place on Earth to raise kids and grandkids.”
Mary took some time out of her day last week to participate in the Daily Times’ “10 Questions” segment and here is what she had to say.
1. How has living in the pandemic permanently changed the way you will approach life in the future, hopefully “post pandemic?”
The pandemic changed the world! We tend to take life for granted and this was a curveball thrown at people’s daily lives. I have to admit to never being as scared as a small business owner of what was thrown at us. We were very fortunate to come out on the right side, as many others did not. The pandemic opened my eyes to what Zwieg’s means to Watertown. I did the curbside pickup for four months and learned that Watertown wanted to keep us here—something I will be eternally grateful for. I no longer take ‘day-to-day’ for granted. It is a gift.”
2. What are your favorite TV shows of all time and why?
“’This Is Us’ and ‘Yellowstone’ are among them. I turn off the phone and hope I stay awake when they are on.”
3. Do you prefer to live in the city or the country and why?
“I have lived in both and either way would be fine by me.”
4. What have you enjoyed about working in the restaurant business in Watertown?
“When I joined Glenn in running the grill in 1985, I knew I had some pretty big shoes to fill. We are second-generation owners with the hope of carrying on the Zwieg legacy! It was easier 37 years ago as many things—people, the economy and life as we know it—changes. I have enjoyed the many relationships we have been able to form with our guests. In the 76 years, we have shared births, deaths, first dates, graduations, marriages, grandkids and illnesses with so many of our employees and our regulars, who keep the doors open. Our ladies, who keep Glenn and I in the game, have become family and we could not do it without them. I truly love my restaurant. I need a cook because I’m getting old. But I hope to keep providing a quality product at a reasonable cost. We are very proud to be a part of Main Street, Watertown.”
5. What are three restaurants you enjoy that are not Zwieg’s?
“El Mariachi, where I always get the same dish, the Elias Inn and I miss the Blew Inn.”
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
John F. Kennedy. He fascinated me as a fifth grader in 1963. Amelia Ehrhardt, because I can’t imagine the limits she pushed and Susan B. Anthony, who was a champion of women’s rights. I thank her.”
7. What are your favorite vacation destinations?
“I have not been on a vacation in awhile, but ... I’d like to go to Seattle, Washington to visit my sister, Jeannie, and family. I would like to travel to Nashville to watch my granddaughter, Izzy, play volleyball for Belmont University.”
8. Is there anything you’d like to serve at Zwieg’s that you have just never gotten around to?
“Zwiegs has been around for 76 years. I have learned not to mess with what works.”
9. If you could move out of the US, where would you live?
“When you live in the best country in the world, I’m good with staying right where I am.”
