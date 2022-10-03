Mary Zwieg
Buy Now

Glenn and Mary Zwieg are shown in front of their famous, corner restaurant on East Main Street

 By Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com

There is no doubt that Mary Zwieg is a fixture in Watertown’s social world as she goes about her days working and chatting with customers and friends at Zwieg’s Grill, a quaint, charming restaurant that she and her husband, Glenn, have run for decades on the east end of Watertown.

Born and raised in Watertown, Mary was the third of three siblings who lived on a dairy farm west of Watertown. She graduated from Watertown High School in the Class of 1971.

Load comments