A key player at the Watertown Municipal Airport is that overworked mistress of multi-tasking, Operations Manager Krys Brown.
And despite her busy schedule, as she recovers from the recent EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh — that also greatly affects air traffic in Watertown — Brown agreed to take part in this week’s “10 Questions.”
Brown was born in Janesville and went to school in Milton. She has worked in aviation for the past 21 years and became airport operations manager in Watertown in 2007.
She said one of the things she likes about her job is meeting people from around the globe and seeing the different types of aircraft that come through the airport.
It turns out that this is not Brown’s first brush with the Daily Times’ “10 Questions” segment. Her husband, airport manager Jeff Baum, has done them in the past.
Here is how Brown fielded her questions.
1. How has living in the pandemic permanently changed the way you will approach life in the future, hopefully “post pandemic?” ”Not much has changed, as I was working full time during it, as we were an essential business. Post pandemic has been brutal, as I am working one-and-a-half jobs because it is very difficult to get anyone to work to fill the empty positions.
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why? “’Chicago PD,’ ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ & ‘FBI.’ I love to follow the clues and figure out the crime and motives for them. This has been the case since I was in my childhood. I loved playing the game ‘Clue’ and others like it.”
3. Do you like to live in an older, historic house, or a brand new one and why? “I like the character of a historic house, but would prefer a new one with no maintenance issues.”
4. Because you, and your friends and family, spend time in the skies, do you think that (extraterrestrials) exist and, if so, do you have any theories on this alleged phenomenon? I do think that UFOs exist. I believe we are not the only planet with living beings on in it, as the universe is bigger than we can possibly imagine.”
5. On another aviation-related question, do you have a fear of heights? “Believe it or not, I do have a fear of heights. Looking over an edge makes me nauseous, but I have no fear in an airplane, as I feel safe and secure.”
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why? “Amelia Earhart, because she is such a legend in the aviation world. I love traveling and she had a lot of guts doing what she did. Princess Diana, because I loved the beauty inside and out, and the mother that she was and all the community work she did around the world. Cher, because she is an iconic diva. I loved her music, her personality, which is funny and serious. I actually met her, accidentally, at a health club in LA. I went into the wrong room for a workout and she was very gracious in telling me that that was her private workout room.”
7. Do you have a favorite airplane? “Of course. I love jets, as we can go far and fast. When I’m flying, I love to fly a Piper Archer.
8. Do you prefer to watch your pro sports on TV, or in person, or maybe you don’t like sports? “The only sport I like is football. Even though it is fun to watch in person with the excitement and hoopla, I prefer to watch it on TV, because you can watch replays and see a lot more of the game.”
9. Do you hunt or fish and, if so, what do you pursue — or maybe you are more of a pacifist? “I do not like fishing and do not hunt. However, I love wild game and fresh fish. My father hunted all of our meat and fished a lot while I was growing up.”
10. If you could move out of the US, where would you live? “I would live on a quiet island with a constant breeze and sunshine, with plenty of books to read. I love the water and have spent most of my life living on a river or lake.”
