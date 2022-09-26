Superintendent’s have to be the voice of the students and stakeholders for their school districts.
Mark Gruen has been that voice for the last 14 years, and now he is that voice in Johnson Creek.
Gruen started his superintendent responsibilities for the School District of Johnson Creek as of July 1.
Gruen grew up in Wilton, Wisconsin. He attended Royall High School, received his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, received his master’s degree from Viterbo College and he received an education specialist degree from Winona State.
He taught fifth grade before becoming a full-time activities director at La Crosse Logan High School. He went on to be an elementary principal in Onalaska and then a middle school and high school principal at Eleva-Strum. After three years in Eleva-Strum, he was promoted to the superintendent position. He held that position for two years before taking the Royall Superintendent job for the last 14 years.
Gruen has 14 years of experience as a district administrator and was selected as the 2021 Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year, by his peers in the Wisconsin Association of District Administrators. He was also honored in 2021 by being named the Wisconsin Rural School Administrator of the year.
Gruen has a wife Sarah and five children. Darren, 33, works at DuPont in Madison; Emma, 20, attends University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Bryce also attends UW-Eau Claire; Marah is in the 11th grade and Bria is in the ninth grade.
When he has free time he enjoys hunting, fishing, boating, playing games, cards and mostly spending time with family and friends.
1. When you were in school what were your weakest and strongest subjects? “My strongest subject was math and my weakest was science.”
2. What has your experience been like so far as being the superintendent for the School District of Johnson Creek? “So far it has been awesome! Great staff, administration, students, parents and community members.”
3. What are some of your favorite foods? “I love seafood, mostly any type.”
4. What three persons in history would you like to meet most and why? “George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Christopher Columbus.”
5. What was your first car and do you have any memories about it? “Chevy Monte Carlo, I remember cruising with friends and listening to late ‘80s music.”
6. What songs do you increase the volume on when driving? “Late ‘80s music, any oldies.”
7. What part of your job is the most misunderstood by others? “How time consuming reports, surveys and meetings are.”
8. What are your favorite sports? “Football. I love all state football teams, such as the Packers, Badgers and Bluejays.
9. Name a skill you wish you had. “Playing the guitar.”
10. If you could have dinner with anyone in the world, who would it be and why? “I would have dinner with Oprah. Oprah has such a great story and I would love to listen to her tell it in person.”
