Many in the Daily Times readership may remember back when, among the funeral directors in Watertown, a fresh-faced young man by the name of Ryan Nowatka was the new kid on the block.
Nowatka is now a seasoned and trusted veteran in the industry here, with more than two decades of caring service under his belt.
Nowatka took time away from his work one day recently to answer the Daily Times “10 Questions” and revealed himself to be exactly the composed, deep-thinker — yet completely regular guy — people say they encounter when they meet him.
“I was born and raised in Illinois. I grew up in Peru, Illinois,” the funeral director said. “I became interested in funeral service as a sophomore in high school. As a sophomore, I started working with a local funeral director from my hometown, where I became interested in the profession. At the time, I was debating between having a career as a science teacher, a coach, or pursuing funeral service.”
Once he started working in funeral service, he realized, even at that young age, that this was his calling.
“I attended Worsham College of Mortuary Science and graduated in 1999,” he said. “After graduating, I moved to Wisconsin and joined the staff of Pederson Funeral Home Sept. 1, 2001, eventually becoming co-owner in 2006 and purchasing the remainder of the business in 2011.”
In an unusual job that most people would not want to do, Nowatka derives satisfaction by serving others.
“We have the unique opportunity to care for and serve families at one of the most difficult times in their lives,” he said. “Often, when a death occurs, people have no idea what the next step is, and all the unknowns can make the grieving process even more difficult than it already is. My goal is always to be a resource to families and serve them in any way that we possibly can, to help them through their loss.”
Nowatka said there is no one, right answer when it comes to funeral service, which is why collaboration between the service and the family is such a special area of his work.
“When the phone rings, we answer, day or night, 365 days a year,” he said. “It is an honor to serve people and that brings me a deep sense of satisfaction from my job.”
Nowatka resides above his family’s funeral home, Pederson Nowatka, on South Fifth Street. They moved into the funeral home in 2006 around the time their first sone was born.
Here is how Nowatka fielded his version of the Daily Times sometimes light-hearted, sometimes serious “10 Questions.”
1. How has living in the pandemic permanently changed the way you will approach life in the future, hopefully “post pandemic?”
“I think one of the ways that it changed my life was by encouraging resourcefulness and challenging the idea of how things are done. Often times, our traditions are passed down for generations and when something like COVID-19 comes, we grapple with how to continue with our traditions in a way that still brings us meaning. One of the most helpful tools that I utilized during the pandemic was technology. At the funeral home, we were able to use our resources to live-stream services and meet with families via phone or video call. This allowed people to be able to experience a funeral service even if they could not be present. During the height of the pandemic, this was especially valuable, as we all sought to protect each other and continue with life as best we could. The pandemic reminded us of how interconnected we all are in this world, no matter the time or situation. Even after the peak of the pandemic, I still offer these services for those who are at risk, or even if family is unable to travel for the time of service.”
2. Do you prefer to live in the city or the country and why?
“I love living in the city, since many of the things that I enjoy, such as local restaurants and shops are all located within walking distance of my home. Although I would never be opposed to living in the country, the city is where I will thrive. Anything that you ever need is always right around the corner.”
3. What do you think is the public’s biggest misconception of the funeral industry?
“I think the public’s biggest misconception of the industry is of who funeral directors are. When most people think of a funeral director, they picture a large, scary, stoic man in a black suit who they only see at funerals. And that just isn’t the case. Funeral directors are everyday people who just happen to work in the funeral service industry. We have families, have hobbies, and enjoy working in our communities. Outside of work, you’ll most often see me in my golf gear, or dressed down to go to dinner or church with my family.”
4. A lot of people have a fear of the dead. Have you ever been scared while doing your job?
“Never. I personally think that we shouldn’t fear the dead, we should fear the living. Working with the dead reminds us to live in the present and cherish all the people that we hold dear. My faith is an important part of my life, and I think that also contributes to my comfort in my profession. Fear is often the result of our anxiety as humans for things that we don’t understand or can’t control, and death is both of those things. The best way to overcome a fear like that is through conversations and education, especially since it is a situation, we will all face in some shape or form in our lifetimes.”
5. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
“My first choice would be my grandfather on my mother’s side. He died when my mother was 18 years old, so I never had a chance to meet him. I would love to have the opportunity to get to know him and for him to know who I am. Family is such a big part of my life, and I think being able to meet those who came before us would be an interesting experience. I would also like to sit down with one of the presidents, whether it was one of the founding fathers of our country, like George Washington or Abraham Lincoln, who abolished slavery. To have lived through such revolutionary times must have been a real experience and I would be interested to hear what they had to say. Finally, I would want to meet Vince Lombardi. Considering how much I love sports and the Packers —despite my Illinois heritage — I think it would be really interesting to meet the man whose name is on the NFL Super Bowl trophy.”
6. What are your favorite vacation destinations?
“Florida is my No. 1, second is Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. I enjoy warm weather vacation spots, because I can take my family to escape the Wisconsin winters that we are all so familiar with. If there’s a golf course there, I could enjoy any location.”
7. Do you prefer to watch your pro sports on TV, or in person — maybe you don’t like sports?
“I enjoy both. I attend at least one Packer game every season and I also have season tickets to the Badgers football games. There’s nothing like being at an in-person game, cheering from the stands, while enjoying the concessions. However, on a cold, fall or winter day, nothing beats watching the games with my family from the comfort of my own home.”
8. Do you hunt or fish and if so, what do you pursue.
“I like to do the occasional pheasant hunt and I also enjoy trap shooting or spending time at the range. I haven’t gone fishing in a while, but I do like it. When it comes to outdoor hobbies, golf is my No. 1 activity. I love to spend time out in the beautiful Wisconsin weather on the many golf courses we have in our area.”
9. Who are your favorite musicians?
“Trying to pinpoint a favorite is always hard. I enjoy all types of music and genres. At this point in my life, Boyce Avenue is my favorite. They are a group that makes covers of other band’s songs, and I really enjoy their smooth, relaxed sound.”
10. What are some of your favorite foods?
“I love steak, oysters and other foods, but my number one favorite food is pizza. I mean, who doesn’t love pizza? It’s one of the few food items that you can eat for any meal. Breakfast? They make a breakfast pizza. Craving a sandwich? Try a Philly cheesesteak pizza. Or if you’re craving Mexican food, there’s a taco pizza for that. My go-to order for pizza is pepperoni with green olives. The one downside of that is that you will likely wake up in the middle of the night feeling like you just licked a salt block.”
