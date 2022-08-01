10 Questions with Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairperson David Frohling By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Aug 1, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week’s “10 Questions” presents David Frohling, was has been a Watertown resident since 1978, and was past owner of Frohling Equipment in Watertown from 1977 to 2006.After selling the business, he was employed as a board member and customer service representative at the former Partnership Bank, which is now Bank First in downtown Watertown.Since 1963, he also has been farming.Frohling, who has been on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors since 2003, currently serves as its chairperson.He also serves on the Wisconsin Counties Association Board, Bread Basket, a mobile food pantry in Watertown and several other boards and committees.Frohling said one of the favorite committees he enjoyed serving on was chairperson of the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days held in 2009 in Dodge County.Frohling graduated from Huntley High School in Huntley, Illinois. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy. The couple have three children: Sandy, Ken and Rick. They also have four grandchildren.He is also a member of Christ United Methodist Church where he serves on the board of trustees and finance committee.In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, doing crossword puzzles, running the farm and spending time with friends and family.Here is how Frohling fielded here “10 Questions.”1. Rolling Stones or Beatles?“Beatles. I do prefer Marty Robbins or The Chuck Wagon Gang.”2. First type of car?“A 1951 Oldsmobile. I paid $75 for it. It wasn’t too much to look at, but it got me where I was going.”3. Do you ever attend the Dodge County Fair? What attraction is a must see for you?“I absolutely attend. I enjoy looking at the displayed equipment. I support the youth auctions. I love the youth exhibits, particularly the dairy show.”4. What do you enjoy about the summer months?“I enjoy being in the fields and watching the crops develop.”5. What quenches your thirst most? Lemonade, iced tea, soda or water?"Definitely iced tea."6. I know your wife roller skates, but do you ever strap on a pair of skates and visit Skate Express in Watertown?"No way! I was not good at it when I was young, and would likely hurt myself and others now."7. What do you find good about Wisconsin winters?"The downtime to work on projects and jigsaw puzzles."8. Are you a night owl or an early bird?"Early bird. Growing up milking cows set the stage forever."9. Favorite cartoon you watched as a child?"I didn't really watch cartoons. I watched 'The Lone Ranger' on Saturday mornings."10. Would you rather be at American Family Field watching the Milwaukee Brewers or at Lambeau Field during a winter playoff game?"American Family Field. We have had 10-pack season tickets for many years." 