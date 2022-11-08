HELENVILLE — Quaint and rustic, Helenville may not look like a place where a "mover and shaker" might live, but it is.
Vicki Milbrath seems part country girl, part educated and experienced businesswoman, who, as this piece was being written, was tightening up plans for one of her pet projects, the Helenville Christmas parade, coming Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Born Plymouth, Milbrath was raised in Fort Atkinson from first grade forward. She has lived in Helenville for 36 years and has been married to Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath for almost that same length of time. The couple has two adult sons, Doug and Craig. They also have four grandchildren, ranging in age from 4 to 16 years.
She has a bachelor of science degree in broad field social studies, with an emphasis in psychology. She has a masters of science degree in guidance and counseling, with both degrees coming from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
She attended the doctoral counseling program at Walden University and is classified as All But Dissertation. She said that taking care of her elderly parents sidelined her from completing her dissertation.
Milbrath is a licensed professional counselor and the owner of Family Resources Associates in Watertown and Jefferson. She has been part of FRA since 2001 and is currently "semi-retired" from seeing clients she said.
"I work one day a week seeing clients and, as clinical director and owner of FRA, oversee the administrative aspect of the business as well," she said.
Here is how Milbrath fielded this week's "10 Questions" while vacationing in Door County.
1. If you weren’t in your current job, what would you most likely be doing with your life to make a living?
"This is the job I wanted to do. I have had several successful career ventures prior to FRA. I taught at Jefferson high school, was a deputy sheriff for Jefferson County and worked at Rainbow Hospice. Each job has enhanced and influenced my career as a counselor. I was an EMT for several years and a critical incident stress debriefer within Jefferson County and surrounding counties for agencies after critical incidents occurred. I was given the opportunity to volunteer in New York City after 9-11 on three occasions, working with WELS Kingdom Workers and the Brooklyn Chapter of the Red Cross as a Chaplain. In 2005, I volunteered with the Red Cross as a mental health professional after Hurricane Katrina. One year later, I went on my own for six weeks and volunteered for ongoing Hurricane Katrina mental health needs in Ocean Springs, Mississippi and surrounding communities. In 2008, I volunteered in Jefferson County during the flood and managed the Family Assistance Center to help meet the needs of those effected by the flood. Helping others and public service have been my goals in life."
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why?
"This was a difficult question, as I’ve been watching TV for nearly seven decades. I have many favorites but … 'The Bob Newhart Show' in the 70’s. I like it because it was simply funny. I have the entire series on DVD. The actors were great together and the comedic timing was perfect. Next show would be 'Dallas.' It was a show that simply had many people hooked on it. And who can forget the cliffhanger of 'Who shot JR?' I watched the series to the end and then followed with 'Knots Landing.' The third pick is a compilation of several shows, the variety shows: Red Skelton, Dean Marin, Jackie Gleason and Ed Sullivan. I loved the skits on Red Skelton and Jackie Gleason and the characters these two portrayed. The humor was clean, wholesome and funny."
3. What are the top three things you like about living in Jefferson County?
"People in Jefferson County are, for the most part, friendly and willing to help others in need. Anywhere we go, we are greeted by people who recognize us through our jobs, past and present. Secondly, I was raised here, my children were raised here and our church is here. This is truly my home. Thirdly, Paul and I have spent our entire married life here — and in the same house. Our memories and friends are all here."
4. You help organize the Helenville Christmas Parade. So what are your favorite things about it?
"Helping to organize the Helenville Christmas Parade is a labor of love. It is a difficult task, but with all the committee members working together with the same goal makes it easier. My favorite thing about it is the night of the parade, watching everything come together and seeing the joy and happiness of the crowd, both young and old."
5. What are your favorite sports?
"Favorite sports to watch are football and baseball. Paul and I like to go Brewers games and Badger football games. Sundays, or whenever the Packers play, we watch on TV and have our own 'Packers snackers.'"
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
"This was a tough question. There are so many to choose from. I would like to meet Robert Kennedy. I was in grade school when he ran for President. I, along with the entire nation, was devastated when he was assassinated. I remember listening to his funeral on the radio in my dad’s car as we were coming home from a church choir field trip. The year 1968 was the first time I became more politically aware and Robert Kennedy was one of the reasons I did so. I would like to meet Mary, the mother of Jesus. I would like to speak with her, woman to woman, and hear about her feelings from the time she found out she was carrying Jesus, throughout His life, and what her life was like after He died and ascended to heaven. I would like to learn more about her other family members, siblings of Jesus and what her family life was like. Lastly, I would like to meet Queen Elizabeth II. She dedicated her life to her country and to public service. I would like to talk about her passion of helping others because I have that passion, as well."
7. What are some of your favorite foods?
"I like noodles. I make my own spaghetti sauce, which never is the same from one time to the next. My dad loved noodles, too, so I come by it naturally. Mac and cheese, buttered noodles … I like pork products, especially pork steaks grilled outside. I like lobster and on New Year’s Eve I like to eat tiger meat sandwiches."
8. What are some new activities you'd like to try in retirement?
"There’s not really anything on my bucket list at this point in time. I’ve had great experiences so far and if anything comes along that sounds interesting, I’ll do it. I will say that one activity that I experienced was at Olympic Park in Utah. Paul and I were able to bobsled and luge. It was amazing."
9. What outdoor activities do you enjoy?
"I enjoy being in my pool during the summer months. I enjoy making my yard look good each season. I like to walk and participate in several virtual 5K’s each year. In the winter I like to ice skate, go sledding and snowshoe."
10. What are some of your favorite travel destinations, both domestically and internationally?
"Paul and I like to travel to Fort Lauderdale each year. We do absolutely nothing except read, sun at the beach and relax. Another favorite place we go to is Door County. We always stay in Ephraim and have been going there our entire marriage. I would like to take an extended cruise in the future, after we both retire."
Milbrath tacked on a little extra, after she handled the "10 Questions."
"This wasn’t one of the questions, but it is an important part of me," she said. "We have had pets our entire married life. They are a big part of our lives. Right now we have two dogs, two cats and chickens. They are well loved and our pets that have passed are always grieved."
Persons with suggestions for good subjects for "10 Questions" are invited to send those ideas to steves@wdtimes.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.