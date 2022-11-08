HELENVILLE — Quaint and rustic, Helenville may not look like a place where a "mover and shaker" might live, but it is.

Vicki Milbrath seems part country girl, part educated and experienced businesswoman, who, as this piece was being written, was tightening up plans for one of her pet projects, the Helenville Christmas parade, coming Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

