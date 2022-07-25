This week’s “10 Questions” stars a city native and substantial backer of all things Watertown, Barb Krueger.
Krueger works as office and membership specialist with the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce and got the position the old fashioned way — she saw an advertisement in the Watertown Daily Times for the position and applied.
“I have been with the chamber of commerce for six years as of this past May,” she said, adding she is passionate about the community.
“Every day is unique and unpredictable,” she said. “I enjoy working with all of our chamber member businesses and helping them succeed,” she said.
Here is how Krueger fielded her “10 Questions.”
1. How has living in the pandemic permanently changed the way you will approach life in the future, hopefully, “post pandemic?” “Do not take a single day for granted.”
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time? “I like reality TV. Home renovation, remodeling and cooking shows.”
3. What are your top three movies of all time? “’Rain Man,’ ‘Forrest Gump,’ and ‘Mrs. Doubtfire.’ I could watch all of these over and over again.”
4. What are your favorite sports? “I used to play volleyball and softball when I younger, but now enjoy going out to Silver Lake on our Hobie — a peddle kayak — with my husband and going up north. Up north it just doesn’t matter! I enjoy watching our Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks.”
5. To what commercial products are you “brand loyal?” “White Claws.”
6. What person in history would you most like to meet and why? “How about John F. Kennedy? He was assassinated on my first birthday and I heard what a great man he was.”
7. Do you have a favorite comedian? “Tim Conway. I love watching all the old Carol Burnett shows.”
8. It’s summertime and if you have a garden. What is in it — flowers or vegetables, or both? “I don’t currently have either, but if I did, I probably would have both.”
9. Riverfest is coming up. Where do we find you each year at the park? “This year I am volunteering in the Main Street tent on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., watching my brother-in-law Shawn Krueger at the chainsaw carving tent and listening to (an ABBA tribute band) on Sunday.”
10. You can have any pizza that is sold in the Jefferson/Dodge County region — frozen or from a restaurant — which one is it and what’s on top? “Biggs Bar & Grill and their Biggs Everything minus green peppers, or Papa Murphy’s Cowboy Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms and onion.”
