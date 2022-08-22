10 Questions with Ashley Siegmann

If you happen to attend a Dodge County Board meeting you may see a woman with a tripod with her cellphone attached to it. She records the meetings to put on her Facebook page, “FREE in Dodge.” The Juneau resident has become a regular attendee at most meetings, but, most recently, she took the time to participate with Daily Times’ 10 Questions feature.
Siegmann has been married for 17 years to who she calls the “best man on earth” — Nathan Siegmann.
She described herself as being a blessed home-school mother to four “fantastic” children.
“Foodie would describe every member of our family to the 7 year old,” Siegmann said. “My favorite dish to make is biscuits and gravy from scratch. I do get help with the biscuits from my daughter who is an incredible baker.”
1. Rolling Stones or Beatles?
“Both. I like to listen to quite the array of varied music.”
2. Doesn’t your family have a band? What instrument do you play?
“My husband’s family has a bluegrass band that we, unfortunately, are no longer a part of because of time constraints. I was trained for six years on the piano and I play the guitar a tiny bit. Like a tiny, tiny bit. I was classically trained vocally for over two years and often sang operas to challenge myself. I love to sing, but rarely get the chance. I even won a karaoke contest several years back.”
3. What is one song you turn up when it comes on the radio in your car?
“Our family loves music and you can often hear, rather loud tunes streaming from everywhere in our home. ‘Sunshine In My Pocket’ is a family favorite we always turn up when we’re cruising along.”
4. If you can meet three people in history — dead or alive — who would they be?
“Princess Diana. She used her position to help the everyday person. She had grace, class and a perfect amount of sass. Also, King David from the Bible. He screwed up so many times and God still used him in mighty ways; and, Abraham Lincoln. He impacted history in a way that encourages me to pay attention and do what I can to help in my own little corner of the world.”
5. What was your first car?
“My first car was a very loved and very used blue, four-door sedan that my grandparents gave me. I was so grateful that I cried. They wrapped up a little Matchbox car that was the same color and taped the key under it. I loved that car.”
6. Favorite pleasure activity with your family?
“(Being at) the lake. There is such peace and tranquility at the lake that is increasingly difficult to find anywhere else. Packing a supper or lunch to take along, fishing poles and beach chairs. Perfection.”
7. Favorite top three movies?
“’The Patriot,’ ‘The Italian Job’ and ‘While You Were Sleeping.’”
8. What kind of food do you enjoy eating?
“Everything! One of my favorite activities is trying something I’ve never tasted. We do this as a family. You’d be surprised how much we always love whatever we try.”
9. Favorite course in school?
“I loved literature and history. Getting lost in a book and being completely emotionally unprepared for the ending was a regular occurrence for me.”
10. If someone gave you $5 million with the caveat that you will run into red lights all the time when driving — would you take the money?
“Most definitely. We’d have more time to crank those tunes and enjoy the ride.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.