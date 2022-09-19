A shop superintendent is responsible for the administration, supervision and performance of all highway fleet operations and staff.
A shop superintendent is responsible for the administration, supervision and performance of all highway fleet operations and staff.
Just ask A.J. Woods.
Woods serves as the Dodge County Highway Commission’s shop superintendent. He started there Jan. 18, 2021.
He graduated from Waupun High School in 1999 and later earned an associate’s degree in diesel technology from Madison College. However, the 41-year-old said he’s been working on diesel engines since he was 18 years old.
He said he and the 11 individuals oversees will build the plow trucks residents see pushing snow during the winter months.
“We get the chassis from the manufacturer and then we build the trucks with our employees,” he said. “We then install all the components to it including the lights, drop boxes, plows and hydraulics. We build the trucks from the ground up and the guys really take pride in their equipment. It’s fun to be part of a shop like that.”
The Daily Times caught Woods long enough so he could answer the 10 Questions feature:
1. Rolling Stones or Beatles?
“The Rolling Stones. I have never been a fan of The Beatles.”
2. What is one song you turn up in your vehicle when it comes on the radio?
“I’ll crank anything up by the heavy metal band System of a Down.”
3. If you could meet three people – dead or alive – who would they be?
“For sure, Hank Aaron, and then my favorite all-time Green Bay Packers player, Gilbert Brown, and Ozzy Osbourne. I love Black Sabbath.”
4. What was your first car?
“A white, 1988 Ford Escort.”
5. Favorite top three movies?
“‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ and ‘The Green Mile.’”
6. Favorite pleasure activity with the family?
“It’s definitely camping. We love the outdoors.”
7. What kind of food do you enjoy eating?
“Anything Mexican, especially enchiladas.”
8. Favorite subject in high school?
“I’ve always been curious about things, so it would have to be science.”
9. If someone gave you $5 million with the caveat that you will run into red lights all the time – would you take the money?
“Absolutely.”
10. Do you fish? If so, what type of fish do you enjoy eating?
“Yes, I fish. I love catching walleyes. They are are pretty good to eat, too.”
