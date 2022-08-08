A man well known in agricultural circles, who was instrumental in creating United Cooperative, has answered this week’s 10 questions for the Daily Times.
Stephen Zillmer was born in Black River Falls and raised on a dairy, hog and chicken farm north of Sparta, near Cataract.
He attended high school in Sparta and received a degree in agriculture with minors in chemistry and mathematics in 1970 from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He met his wife Judy his senior year of college and they married in 1972.
Following college, Zillmer served as an officer in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. “My career was managing farm supply cooperatives affiliated with Midland, Land O’ Lakes and CENEX for more than 35 years in Colby, East Troy and Watertown,” Zillmer said. He came to Watertown in 1983 to manage River Valley Cooperative and was instrumental with the founding of United Cooperative in 1998.
Steve and Judy celebrated their 50th anniversary in March. They have two daughters, Kendra and Sarah. They each have two boys and the four grandsons Matt, Nate, Oliver and Sam are in four different sports. “We try to get to each of their activities, but it’s a challenge,” Zillmer said. The families live near Stoughton and the west side of Madison.
Zillmer has been involved in state and regional cooperative activities since the early 1970’s. He has served on the board and chairman of the Wisconsin Rural Leadership Program and the board of the Wisconsin Federation of Cooperatives. “I have served on Statewide Insurance board of directors since 1975 and still do today as chairman of Forward Mutual Insurance Company Board based in Ixonia.”
The Zillmers are members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where Steve has served in various positions, including chairman and currently business administrator. Judy taught over 20 years at the church’s school and has been the churches choir director for more than 30 years.
Here are Steve’s answers to this week’s 10 questions.
1. Being involved with so many organizations, you must enjoy volunteer work. Why is volunteering so important to you? “It’s a small way of giving back to the community that has been very good to us. I have had the privilege of serving on the Watertown hospital and the Chamber of Commerce boards plus Kiwanis and helping with the 2009 Farm Tech Days. I am a member of the Watertown Auto Club, Agri-Business Club and serve as first vice Commander of Legion Post 189. I have also served over a decade on the Riverfest accounting, food and beverage ticket team. I enjoy volunteering with people that like giving back to our community and providing scholarships to our youth to develop our future.”
2. What is your favorite activity and why? “Evening rides during nice weather with Judy in our 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 convertible. I like traveling, photography and golf. Also, family time with grandchildren.”
3. If you could learn a new skill, what would it be? ”Music. It’s truly the international language.”
4. What is your favorite all-time movie and why? “Old Yeller. I was a young farm boy and we had a farm dog, so I could relate. A hard movie to watch.”
5. What is your favorite food? “A good rare hamburger with mushrooms, pepper jack cheese and raw onions.”
6. What is your least favorite food? “Lutefisk”
7. If you could take a dream vacation, where would you go? “We took our dream cruise trip from Florida, thru the Panama Canal to Los Angeles. We landed in early February just as COVOD-19 was coming to the U.S.”
8. What type of music do you enjoy? “Country Western (especially Johnny Cash) and music from the 1960’s.”
9. What person in history would you most like to meet and why? “I would like to interview Jesus. I have lots of ‘why’ questions. And, thank him for our eternal salvation.
10. What is the single, greatest thing that ever happened to you? “ Marrying my wife Judy. I am the husband, father, grandfather, friend and giver because of her strong, steady long term support and love. Second would be having children and grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.