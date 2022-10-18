Federal prostitution charges brought against former Dodge County strip club owner, manager
Buy Now

In 2019, federal and local authorities raid the Dew Drop Inn, a bar at 1027 N. Fourth St., Watertown.

 Ed Zagorski

MILWAUKEE—The former owner of a Lebanon strip club and a Watertown tavern was sentenced Friday in federal court to 15 months in prison for activity related to the businesses.

Radomir Buzdum, 62, had pleaded guilty this summer to conspiring with Timothy J. Miller, of Watertown, former manager of Buzdum’s TNT/Wild Rose club, to promote prostitution at the club, as well as tax fraud for underreporting income at TNT and Watertown’s Dew Drop Inn.

Tags

Load comments