Juneau man gets three years in prison for eighth OWI

Wesley Gayan

JUNEAU—A 54-year-old Juneau man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for his eighth conviction of operating while intoxicated.

After a three-day trial in Dodge County Circuit Court, a jury found Wesley Gayan guilty on the felony charge. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years, according to online court records.

