Juneau man gets three years in prison for eighth OWI

JUNEAU—A 54-year-old Juneau man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for his eighth conviction of operating while intoxicated.
After a three-day trial in Dodge County Circuit Court, a jury found Wesley Gayan guilty on the felony charge. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years, according to online court records.
Gayan was pulled over by police in December of 2019 on Highway 33 in the Town of Oak Grove for a busted headlamp. Dispatch informed officers that Gayan and his passenger had previous run-ins with law enforcement for drug possession, according to the criminal complaint.
While police were speaking with Gayan, they believed he was impaired from recent drug use due to his “distinct cotton mouth.” He said it was caused by the sugar from his grape soda, the complaint says.
Gayan struggled through field sobriety tests and was arrested and taken to Dodge County Jail. A preliminary breath test returned a reading of 0.0. The legal definition of intoxication in Wisconsin is .08.
However a drug recognition expert evaluated Gayan at the traffic stop and found that he was under the influence of stimulants and narcotic analgesics, according to the criminal complaint.
Gayan has seven prior OWI convictions, with the earliest in 1990, the most recent in 2006.
