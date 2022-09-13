Juneau man found guilty of possessing child porn

JUNEAU — A 19-year-old Juneau man was found guilty last week of three counts of possession of child pornography.
Jeremy Slayton entered guilty pleas to the three counts Sept. 6. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow accepted Slayton’s pleas and found him guilty.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s detective began investigating a report by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Nov. 5. The software company, Dropbox, reported in August that four images of child pornography were uploaded in the cloud based on storage service.
The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for information in Dropbox. In total, there were three 214 MB (130,306,048) of data, including three .pdf files, one Word document and two zip files containing 62.2 MB (65,228,800) of data containing 224 files. Ten child pornography images were found.
The detective did not have far to go far to find Slayton.
According to the criminal complaint, Slayton had applied for employment with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the detective was in contact with him while pretending to perform background check. The detective discovered Slayton was interested in a position in the jail, and he planned on finishing getting his degree. Slayton agreed to come to the sheriff’s office for an interview. However when at the sheriff’s office, Slayton was questioned about the child pornography, which he denied uploading to Dropbox. Slayton also denied anyone else using his computer.
According to the complaint, Slayton was identified in the records from Dropbox with the email address Slayton had given the detective. The IP address was registered as being accessible to Slayton at his Juneau home.
Slayton has a sentencing hearing Nov. 14 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
