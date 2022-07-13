JEFFERSON — The tractor pull is a marquee event as the Jefferson County Fair returns today with guaranteed fun for all ages.
The five-day fair, which runs through Sunday, will host the county tractor pull at 10:30 a.m. today with the Badger State Tractor Pull set for 7 p.m. Both events are at the grandstand.
Weigh-in begins at 8 a.m. It will feature antique 4 mph paced classes; altered non-turbo; 8 mph paced non-turbo; 10 mph paced farm turbo and two special South Central Wisconsin puller classes. Pullers can enter two classes.
Appearing daily at the fair are the Pier Pups Dock Diving from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday to Sunday, Wolves of the World at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The pig and duck races return Wednesday through Saturday at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be held at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The events are free with fair admission. The cost for adults is $10. Seniors, who are 62 and older, will pay $5. Children, five to 12, cost $5 and kids under five are free.
Wednesday’s events include:
9 a.m. — Beef show — Meat Animal Projects Building
9 a.m. — Horse and Pony show — North Arena
9 a.m. — Rabbit show — Rabbit barn
10 a.m. — Exhibitor Interviews with WSLD — Generac Activity Center Stage
10:30 AM — County Tractor Pull — Grandstand
11 a.m. — Learn about 4-H: Natural Science and Woodworking — Generac Activity Center Stage
Noon — Sustain Jefferson presentation — Generac Activity Center Stage
1 p.m. — Jefferson County Sheriff K9 demonstration — Generac Activity Center Stage
2 p.m. — Sheep show — Sheep barn
4 p.m. — Carnival opens (wristbands — $35)
5:30 p.m. — The Baker’s Union — Miller Lite tent
7 p.m. — Badger State Tractor Pull — Grandstand
8 p.m. — DJ music — Miller Lite tent
On Thursday, the Jefferson County Fair boasts more of the same family fun with such events as:
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Music and Drama presentations — Generac Activity Center Stage
9 a.m. — Swine show — Meat Animal Projects Building
9 a.m. — Goat show — Sheep barn
9 a.m. — Horse and Pony show — North Arena
9 a.m. — Rocket launch
11 a.m. — Poultry show — Poultry barn
2 p.m. — Cat show — East building
4 p.m. — Carnival opens (wristbands — $35)
4 p.m. — Jefferson County Sheriff K9 demonstration — Generac Activity Center Stage
5:30 p.m. — Silverback — Miller Lite tent
6 p.m. — Dairy Showmanship — Indoor Arena
6:30 p.m. — Badger Truck Pull — Grandstand
9 p.m. — Roxtar — Miller Lite tent
