Jefferson animal shelter will hold "Slumber Pawty" to raise awareness
Taylor Marshall cuddles Fiona, a resident of the Humane Society of Jefferson County. Fiona and other shelter residents will have temporary human shelter mates during an upcoming fundraising event.

 Pamela Chickering Wilson

JEFFERSON — Select volunteers and supporters of the Humane Society of Jefferson County will be sleeping at the animal shelter this month as part of a new fundraiser for the nonprofit shelter.

The event marks the first time the Humane Society of Jefferson County has held a “Slumber Pawty,” which will include a limited number of on-site participants, public visitation time during regular shelter hours and a Facebook live stream.

