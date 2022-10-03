HUSTISFORD—If the preliminary Hustisford School District was approved Friday, it would’ve reflected an 81 cent decrease in the equalized tax rate for residents.
Last year’s equalized tax rate was approved at $7.95. per $1,000 of equalized value.
Hustisford Schools Superintendent Heather Cramer cautioned the 2022-2023 proposed equalized tax rate could be down to $7.14.
Cramer said the district will hold a budget hearing Oct. 10 with the budget possibly being finalized Oct. 24.
She said the tax levy was $2,994,913 last year. Although it is still early in the budget process, Cramer said the tax levy could decrease $234,436 to $2,760,477. Cramer said expenditures will decrease roughly to 7.5% to $6,725,614 from last year’s $7,159,858.
Cramer said the district’s enrollment is not finalized yet, but it appears the district has 348 students total now. She said the true number of students is not yet known. Enrollment is a one-time count on the third Friday in September, which is collected by the state Department of Instruction.
In 2021, the DPI reported Hustisford had a district total of 309 students. The additional number of students Hustisford is seeing this year could relay in additional state aid for the district.
Cramer said the district will see a decrease in its salaries, but benefits increased by 2%. She said salaries decreased by 5.3% this year. She said the decrease is related to reorganization of the district’s staff.
“While these are preliminary figures right now, we will have a balanced budget once again,” Cramer said. “We’re excited that we are not in the deficit. Plus, our (preliminary) tax rate is low.”
She said the district has not tapped into a series of federal grants from the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief fund (ESSER) flowed into school districts all across the nation. The money is similar to American Rescue Plan Act funds, which can be used for virtually anything related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our goal is to look at how we can enhance what we have without taking any money from our ESER funding and putting it into our budget,” Cramer said. “We’re trying to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. We figured out a way to tighten our budget by still keeping up with the maintenance in our schools.”
Hustisford’s Financial Services Director Jessica Holtz echoed Cramer’s comments.
“Our tax rate is low and we can truly balance our budget,” she said.
