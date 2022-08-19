HUSTISFORD — The Village of Hustisford received grant money from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation to help its residents stay active, which includes new basketball standards, an interactive concrete walking path and new landscape walls.

Hustisford Village Board Parks Chairperson Bob Knueppel said Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation President and CEO Tina Crave sent the village an email in March of 2021 offering the village the opportunity to develop its trails, parks and other recreational opportunities for its community members.

Load comments