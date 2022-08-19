Standing near the new playground equipment in a Hustisford park are Andi Merfeld, Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation grant coordinator, from left, Roger Zubke, Hustisford public works superintendent; Kim Hopfinger, Hustisford village clerk; Laurie Buchanan, Hustisford village president; and Bob Knueppel, Hustisford board parks chairperson.
HUSTISFORD — The Village of Hustisford received grant money from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation to help its residents stay active, which includes new basketball standards, an interactive concrete walking path and new landscape walls.
Hustisford Village Board Parks Chairperson Bob Knueppel said Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation President and CEO Tina Crave sent the village an email in March of 2021 offering the village the opportunity to develop its trails, parks and other recreational opportunities for its community members.
He said the GWCHF offered the village an active-living grant of up to $100,000 that required no matching funds from Hustisford. Knueppel also said the GWCHF offered the village a grant of $50,000 for Talk/Read/Play equipment for the park.
“The village board, parks committee and Sinissippi Recreation Department put their heads together to come up with ways to utilize this funding,” Knueppel said. “We sought ideas from the community. We had needs that exceeded these grant totals, so we had to figure out our most important needs that fell within those parameters. When all was completed, the GWCHF gave us grants of $166,785 for the projects.”
Knueppel said the talk/read/play grant amounted to $66,785 for playground equipment and interactive signage in Hustisford Lions Park for two age groups: 6 to 23 months old and 2 to 5 years old.
He said the active-living grant helped pay for new basketball standards in Hustisford Lions Park, $3,500; an additional sand volleyball court in Hustisford Fireman’s Park, $11,000; an interactive concrete walking path through Hustisford Lions Park, $28,100; and new landscape walls in the spectator area of the Hustisford Fireman’s Park, $57,400.
Knueppel said the project cost of the new landscape walls cost the village more than $330,000.
“The GWCHF contribution helped us to get the funding we needed to complete this project,” he said.
