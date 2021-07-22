Watertown Common Council members are working to amend a parks ordinance on concessions to help food trucks keep more of their profits.
Although common council members will have an Aug. 3 meeting to discuss it further, the ordinance change made it through its first reading Tuesday.
Council members added a line to the ordinance that would keep food trucks from paying a commission fee at city-facilitated events.
If it’s not a city-facilitated event and the vendor is not using a building or equipment furnished by the city, the vendor’s fee is 5% of its gross receipts. The fees for all other vendors is 15% of their gross receipts.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the proposed change allows the food trucks to keep more of their profits, and encouraged more vendor participation.
“We want to bring more food trucks here,” she said. “We don’t want to take money away from them.”
