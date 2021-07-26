Fond du Lac man ‘chokes out’ Dodge County Jail staff member

JUNEAU — A Fond du Lac man is heading to trial on charges he choked out a Dodge County Jail staff member.
Travis Bruemmer, 33, is facing five felony counts including taking hostages, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, battery by a prisoner and substantial battery.
Bruemmer was in custody in May on charges he fled Dodge County law enforcement authorities on his motorcycle while allegedly stealing gasoline. He already faces 32 years in prison on the fleeing and robbery charges for which he will be arraigned on Wednesday. If convicted on the current charges, he faces more than 85 years in prison.
During a preliminary hearing Thursday in Dodge County Circuit Court, the judge found probable cause to bind the case over for trial.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Jail staff member went to see Bruemmer for a medical check May 19. Bruemmer told the employee he could not remain quarantined in his cell for 14 days.
During the medical check, Bruemmer allegedly stepped behind the employee, placed his left arm around her neck, while he grabbed her right arm and bent it up behind her back, the complaint stated.
The employee was able to press her panic alarm, but was unable to break free.
Bruemmer allegedly told her to give him her keys and began squeezing harder around her neck. Several correctional officers rushed to free the employee from Bruemmer, who reportedly began squeezing even harder, restricting the employee’s ability to breath until she lost consciousness, according to the criminal complaint.
Guards used pepper spray and then deployed a taser to subdue Bruemmer, who was restrained while guards removed the employee from his chokehold.
According to the criminal complaint, when Bruemmer was questioned about the incident he claimed he did not know what happened. He said he did not know where he was. Bruemmer said he took medications and then said he didn’t know why he took them. He said he used meth, but was not experiencing any withdrawals.
He told guards, “I lose my mind when I’m confined,” but continued to say he didn’t know what happened, the complaint stated.
