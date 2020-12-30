The National Weather Service forecasted a winter storm event for Jefferson and Dodge counties. The NWS issued a winter storm warning at 4 p.m. Tuesday for Watertown. The snow was expected to develop later Tuesday afternoon and continue into today.
Total snow accumulations of 6-8 inches is expected in Watertown.
To assist the street department in their plowing and cleanup efforts, the Watertown Police Department declared a citywide snow emergency that goes into effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday and ends at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The snow emergency will run for 48 hours.
During the 48-hour period of the snow emergency, parking on all city streets and alleys will be banned between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. the following morning. Residents who have no off-street parking available are encouraged to use the municipal parking lots or make arrangements with neighbors, relatives or friends to avoid a potential $50 citation. Any vehicle that has been ticketed and remains parked at the same location for 24 or more hours after the citation has been issued may be towed at the owner’s expense.
Residents are encouraged to monitor the City of Watertown website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us or the Watertown Police Department website at www.watertownpolice.com or search for them on Facebook at Watertown WI Police Department for current snow emergencies and notifications.
