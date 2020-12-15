MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin surpassed 4,000 deaths due to COVID-19 this weekend.
The state Department of Health Services reported 50 deaths Saturday. There were 15 more deaths Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,068 Monday afternoon.
According to DHS, it took 144 days for the state to reach 1,000 deaths, but just 21 to go from 2,000 to 3,000, and another 21 days to reach 4,000. The seven day average of deaths Sunday was 48, and while that number does continue to decline, it compares with a seven day average of three deaths just a month ago. The Centers for Disease Control reported Monday that 302,141 people have died nationwide.
Wisconsin health officials are reporting 438,895 positive cases in Monday afternoon’s daily update. There are 44,749 active cases in the state, which make up 10.2% of the 438,895 people who have tested positive to date. So far, there have been 390,003 recoveries. Deaths account for 0.9% of the all cases in Wisconsin while 4.4% of those known to have contracted the virus needed to be hospitalized.
While Dodge County has experienced 87 deaths and 9,697 cases, the state reported Jefferson County has seen 45 deaths and 6,041 as of Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.