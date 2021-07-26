10 Questions with “Santa Bob”

Naughty or nice?
It’s never too early or late to try and get in good with Santa Claus or as he’s known affectionately in Watertown as “Santa Bob.”
He made a public appearance earlier this month in Watertown’s annual Fourth of July Parade.
This comes on the heels of “Santa Bob” being honored in May as one of the State of Wisconsin Main Street Association’s 11 “Volunteers of the Year” for 2020. The volunteers from the other Wisconsin cities were recognized (virtually, of course) for a host of different civic roles.
“Santa Bob” was the only one wearing red. His beloved role as Watertown’s own Jolly Old Elf for the past 14 years was recognized with increased appreciation following the complications caused by the past year’s global pandemic.
The Daily Times recently caught up with “Santa Bob” for this week’s edition of the Watertown Daily Times “10 Questions.”
1. What’s the most unusual thing ever asked for?
A few years ago we raised money and built a new Santa House. Almost immediately, we received a request from a caregiver for Santa to provide it with a ramp. Within just a few days, not only was a ramp provided, but Santa had his first picture taken inside the Santa House holding the hand of a young lady in a wheelchair. Nobody has yet asked Santa for the chance to ride along into space with Elon Musk.
2. Rolling Stones or Beatles? And why?
Hey, you’re talking to Santa …Get real! The choices should be Gene Autry or Bing Crosby! Why? “Rudolph” or “White Christmas” — you choose! Ray Steven’s “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” is an affront to motherhood.
3. What do children ask for the most?
Boys want electronics and/or video games. Girls want an American Girl Doll or a “Barbie” (Truth be told: her name is Barbara Millicent Roberts from Willows, WI. Look it up!) As a kid, I got a Lionel train! My kids were lucky to get “Pong.”
4. The job you always wanted as a child?
I wanted to be in construction! Those were the days when we took free wood orange crates from the back of Kohl’s and built play houses after we straightened out the nails. Nice try, but I had to settle for university financial administration.
5. Your life’s motto/mantra.
My Confirmation verse — John 3:16.
6. If you could go back in time what would you tell your 20-year-old self?
“It will get better.” It was May 5, 1961. Private E-3 Robert Martens was sitting in a practically bare 12-foot-by-15-foot room, which was the Fort Leonard Wood Airport Terminal Lounge. I had finished basic training and I was anxiously awaiting the very first airplane ride of my life on a U.S. Army Douglas DC-3 two-propeller plane which was to take me to Milwaukee. Beside myself, the only thing in the room was a black and white, 15-inch television set on a card table. Being broadcast on all three networks was Alan B. Shepard, America’s first astronaut, as he blasted off atop a Redstone Rocket on his historical sub-orbital flight. I felt so inconsequential at that moment. But, life did get better.
7. Do kids every pull your beard?
Yes, they do! Most times it is at my own insistence. Ten percent of the boys give me attitude and inform me and their mothers that I’m not the real Santa. My best defense is to say, “Oh yeah? Well, give it a tug!” Their eyes get big, and a whole bag of “shut up” gets spilled.
8. Three songs you crank the volume up in the sleigh?
I’m somewhat partial to “Don’t Be Cruel” for historical reasons. It’s pretty much a toss up between any song by Johnny Cash (“Ring of Fire” and “I Walk the Line”).
9. What do you and Mrs. Claus do on Dec. 26?
Pray, praise and give thanks, which may be followed by a “Ma Martens’ Manhattan and a nap. I’m thinking of that Norman Rockwell painting of Santa having fallen sound asleep over the toy board he’s building.
10. Lastly, am I on the naughty or nice list?
Yes!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.