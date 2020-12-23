BEAVER DAM — A 37-year-old Watertown man, who was ice fishing early Tuesday morning, fell into Beaver Dam Lake and needed to be rescued.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a 911 open line call at 5:37 a.m. Dispatchers could hear an individual on the line, but was not communicating with them. The call was then disconnected.
Dispatchers were able to plot the call to the Beaver Dam Lake, west of Sunset Bay Drive near the Fish Camp boat landing about 200 yards from the shore.
Initial attempts to call the number back were unsuccessful, but contact was made at 5:46 a.m. with the man. The caller reported that he had fallen through the ice by an ice heave and was able to get back onto the ice, but he could not make it back to the shore.
The Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched, but before arrival, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived and deployed a drone making visual contact with the man. A Beaver Dam hovercraft was used to bring the man back to the shore at 6:11 a.m. where the Beaver Dam paramedics assessed and treated him for hypothermia.
The individual refused transport to the hospital and was released following treatment.
