With the steady increase in COVID-19 cases, the city is experiencing testing supply shortages, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland reported to common council members Tuesday night.
She said the shortage is “mainly with the rapid testing.” McFarland also said the Urgent Care at the Watertown Regional Medical Center is temporarily closed so those employees can help staff the hospital’s emergency department.
“We’re feeling the crunch of that (COVID-19 case) increase,” she said.
McFarland said the number of active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Watertown are currently as high as they were in January.
She said there are 81 active confirmed cases with a total number of 2,905 confirmed cases. McFarland said the last time cases were over 80 was Jan. 24
She said the total number of probable cases is 330 with 19 active probable cases. McFarland said the definition of probable cases is an individual, who tests positive using an antigen test method or has COVID-19 symptoms and known exposure to COVID-19.
She said if an individual uses a COVID-19 rapid test or antigen test, the individual would not be considered a confirmed COVID-19 case. McFarland said unless the individual took a PCR test, which is a viral test that tells a person if he or she currently has COVID-19, the person would then be considered a confirmed COVID-19 case.
The PCR test is considered the “gold standard” of testing because it is the most accurate and reliable test. It’s also a quick and simple test, often taking just a few seconds to administer, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
McFarland said there are also 181 open contacts with 46 deaths and 4.2% of cases requiring hospitalization.
Watertown Alderman Tom Pasch asked McFarland if the city would look to mandate anything such as mask wearing because of the increase in active cases.
She said the city has decided to reassemble its emergency management operations team comprised of herself, Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld, Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski and Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest.
“We were meeting every week even if was for 15 minutes as a leadership team,” she said, adding Biefeld is the city’s emergency management director. “There was not one point in the depths of COVID last year where this city government — me or Carol or anyone else — mandated anything or had conversations about mandating anything.”
She said as an employer the city did mandate that to its employees to social distance, and if they could not, masks should be worn.
