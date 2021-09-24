JUNEAU — Dodge County taxpayers might see a decrease in county taxes based on a preliminary budget reviewed Thursday by the finance committee.
The preliminary tax rate of $4.76 per $1,000 of equalized property value would be a 36-cent decrease from the numbers homeowners realized one year ago. For a home valued at $195,500 in Dodge County, a resident will see a $70.50 decrease in taxes.
Dodge County Finance Committee Chairman David Frohling said there are many “good things” about the 2022 budget, which is balanced without applying the general fund balance to it. He also said the debt service levy of $974,783 is eliminated from the 2022 budget.
“Overall, the preliminary numbers look good,” Frohling said. “The tax rate is going down 36 cents. It’s all tentative right now, but the actual levy is going down as well.”
Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke said he, too, was pleased with the feedback and direction provided at Thursday meeting.
“The budget process continues to move forward with great cooperation by all,” he said. “There are many positives to present to the committee and the county board as the process continues.”
Mielke was speaking on the 2022 budget summary, which was presented by Dodge County Finance Director David Ehlinger.
He said, although the budget remains a work in progress, the 2022 tax levy is at $35,712,171, which is a decrease of $347,619 from 2021.
