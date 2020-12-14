RUBICON — A Neosho man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in the Town of Rubicon. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on State Highway 60, three miles west of Hartford, around 12:30 p.m.
The initial investigation indicates that the 40-year-old was driving a small SUV eastbound near Jefferson Road when he lost control and entered the westbound lane. He was then broadsided by a westbound pickup driven by a 50-year-old Horicon man.
The Neosho man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Horicon man, and his 11-year-old son, were treated and released. Road conditions, blowing snow, and wind were factors in the crash, and other factors are being investigated. Highway 60 was closed in both directions for approximately two hours.
The crash and death are under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Dodge County Emergency Response Team, the Dodge County Sheriff’s chaplain, Hartford EMS and Neosho Fire and First Responders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.