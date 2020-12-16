JUNEAU — A 33-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty of first degree homicide Tuesday in Dodge County Circuit Court after complying to the terms of a plea agreement.
Ulisses Medina Espinosa entered a guilty plea to the charge. Medina Espinosa was charged in March 2019 with the shooting death of Stacia Hollinshead of Sycamore, Ill., and was placed in custody under a $2 million bond.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, the prosecution agrees to argue for no more than 50 years in prison at sentencing. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia, who is presiding over the case, can follow the prosecution’s recommendation, but may also use facts in the case to sentence outside of the recommendations.
The least amount of time Medina Espinosa can be sentenced to under the law is 20 years, but with lifetime supervision to the maximum sentence of life in prison, according to online court records.
Medina Espinosa appeared in court Tuesday with his attorneys, Douglas Phebus and Victor Arellano.
Medina Espinosa was scheduled for a three-week trial starting Jan. 25, 2021 before entering into the plea agreement.
A pre-sentencing investigation will be completed before Medina Espinosa’s sentencing, which is slated for 9 a.m. April 5, 2021.
“The investigators in this matter did a fantastic job putting together a solid case for prosecution,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release following the sentencing. “However, proving the case would require that the very young child of the victim would have to testify and relive that day when her life was forever changed. This agreement was the result of extensive consultation with the family of the victim, the police and the entire prosecution staff of our office. It ensures that the defendant will be convicted and imprisoned for most if not all of his life, while also shielding this innocent child from reliving the horrors of that day in open court.”
According to the criminal complaint, a 5-year-old child told investigators that her grandmother was calling police while her dad was still shooting her mom. The child said she came to Beaver Dam to visit her grandparents, then her “daddy came in and that’s why we have a huge problem here,” according to the complaint.
The complaint said the child explained that she was in the kitchen with her grandmother, heard the front door open, saw her dad and they met in the living room where he gave her a bunch of presents. Medina Espinosa then went into the kitchen and shot Hollinshead. The little girl said “it surprised me that daddy was coming. He started shooting my mommy with a gun.” The child did not witness the incident, but described being scared by the “booms” from the gun, the complaint stated. “He kept shooting my mommy,” the child said, “She didn’t die, but I don’t know what happened to her.” She said her dad “was really special to me. He is in jail now.”
According to eyewitness accounts from the suspect’s mother, as documented in the complaint, Hollinshead had arrived at the house less than a half hour before the murder. It was around that time that the suspect had made a surprise visit to the house. The suspect brought several toys for the child and the victim was standing in the kitchen when gun shots rang out … “many, many gunshots.”
Hollinshead was not moving and Medina Espinosa’s mother yelled at her son “what are you doing, what are you doing?” The suspect did not say anything to anyone and just stayed kneeling next to the child until his arrest. She told police that her son has never been violent in his life and repeatedly told police “this is not my son.”
The victim’s family painted a different picture, according to the criminal complaint. Hollinshead’s sister told police that Medina Espinosa has a long history of stalking, manipulation and attempts to control … with the victim once even finding a tracking app on her cell phone. She said her sister would never go to Beaver Dam if she knew her ex-husband would be there out of concerns for her personal safety.
The suspect’s grandfather gave police a sealed envelope from Medina Espinosa that contained two items: one a letter for his attorney and the other a “will and testament.” That second letter, written as if neither parent would be around, stated that he wishes for custody of their daughter to be split between the grandparents. Medina Espinosa also indicated his wishes were to be cremated, the complaint said.
Dodge County Medical Examiner PJ Schoebel ruled that Hollinshead died from 15 gunshot wounds, three to the left side of her head, eight to the torso and four to the pelvic and thigh region.
Hollinshead was an assistant prosecutor in DeKalb County, Illinois. She had filed for divorce from Medina Espinosa in 2016 and filed for a protective order against him the same year.
