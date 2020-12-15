A fire Monday afternoon displaced a family of five and caused $20,000 in damages.
Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld said his department was called at 2:28 p.m. for a report of a building on fire at 1153 Boughton St.
Biefeld said the residents of Building 6 called 911 to report a kitchen fire.
He said the first arriving units on the scene found a two-story residential apartment complex with smoke coming from a front door of the unit. Evacuation procedures were already in progress, Biefeld said.
Upon the fire engine’s arrival, crews made entry into the apartment and knocked the fire down. The rescue crew then entered the apartment to perform a search and found the family’s cat.
Firefighters completed salvage and overhaul after the fire, which was determined to be a cooking fire that started on the stove top. Fire damage estimates are about $20,000, Biefeld said.
There were no injuries to firefighters. However, a civilian on scene and a cat were evaluated for smoke inhalation. The family was displaced, but the Red Cross is assisting the family.
There was no damage reported to any other units of the building, Biefeld said.
