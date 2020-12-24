A firefighter starting a career with the Watertown Fire Department after Jan. 1 will earn $51,139 annually or $24.58 an hour, according to a collective bargaining agreement approved between the city and Local 877 of the International Association of Fire Fighters.
Acting on a recommendation from the city’s finance committee, Watertown Common Council members approved the agreement Dec. 15.
The collective bargaining agreement covers years 2021 to 2023.
Under the agreement, a lieutenant’s base salary, after three years, will be $66,125 a year or $31.79 an hour based on a 40-hour work week.
A paramedic will earn a premium of $2,301 a year on top of a first-year firefighter’s base salary of $51,139, totaling $53,440.
Firefighting employees will work a normal work cycle of one 24-hour tour of duty followed by one 24-hour period by another 24-hour tour of duty and so on. The normal starting time for a tour of duty will be 7 a.m.
All hours an employee is required by the chief or the individual’s representative to work for any reason, including mandatory training, in excess of the person’s normal work cycle or normal workweek will be considered as overtime hours. Employees will be paid for overtime hours at the rate of time and one-half.
Overtime to fill shifts will be offered to al union members first based on their seniority. If union members do not fill the shifts then non-union members will be offered the overtime.
Employees will be entitled to the following 10 holidays: New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
Each firefighting employee will also be entitled to 120 work hours per year in lieu of time off for the holidays.
All employees of the fire department will be required to live within a 45 mile radius of Watertown City Hall as a condition of employment. New employees shall be required to move within the above area before the end of their probationary period.
Also, a new employee shall be on probation for the first one year of his employment. Such status may be lengthened by the chief or the representative up to an additional six months. New employees may be terminated at any time during their probationary period in the sole discretion of the employer without recourse to the grievance procedure. Employees promoted to a new position shall serve a one-year probationary period in such new position.
Also, the city’s finance committee and the police officers reached a one-year collective bargaining agreement beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
It was approved the Dec. 15 by the city council members.
The pay rate for an individual starting with the city’s police department is set at $4,210.68 monthly or $50,528 annually. In July 2021, the same officer will see a pay increase of $4,252.70 to $51,033.46 annually.
After 8 years of continuous service with the police department, the officer will see a separate check of $175.50 in addition to the individual’s salary. After 12 years, the officer will receive $351; and following 16 years of service, the officer will receive $526.50 in addition to the person’s salary.
All employees will work an average 45-hour workweek on an annual basis. The usual workday will not be more than 9 hours and include a 30-minute paid lunch period during which the employees will remain on call. The usual work schedule of employees will alternate on a regular basis between 5 days of work with 3 days off.
Overtime work will be paid at the rate of time and one-half the employee’s regular straight-time rate. Each shift will overlap at least 30 minutes, which allows employees 15 minutes at the beginning of their shift to change into their uniform and 15 minutes at the end of their shift to change out of their uniform.
Also, employees will be granted 90 hours off with pay in lieu of the following 10 holidays: New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
All police employees will be required, within 12 months following their hire to live within a 25 mile radius of Watertown City Hall, which shall include the city limits of Lake Mills, Oconomowoc, and Jefferson.
