JUNEAU — With COVID-19 illnesses and deaths decreasing in numbers, Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer has reason for optimism as the county moves into Phase 3, but she asked the public to remain cautious.
“Dodge County Public Health would like to thank all of you that have received your COVID-19 vaccination. The Public Health Department urges all others to make that same choice,” Sauer said. “We now have the opportunity to celebrate and enjoy warmer weather with family and friends.”
Sauer said the phase change allows for larger group gatherings. She said the change includes businesses, bars and restaurants ability to allow for 75% off their approved capacity and social gatherings ability to increase from 50 to 250 people while still following physical distancing and face covering guidelines.
As reminders, Sauer asked residents to:
• Follow recommendations for face coverings (vaccinated and non-vaccinated) as provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health Services.
• The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The vaccine is effective at protecting individuals from the COVID-19 virus.
• Go to https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/ and look for the Dodge County COVID-19 information link at the top of the page. Information about vaccinations is tabbed on the left side for a reference.
• Individuals can call 920-386-4830 to ask questions about the vaccine and receive help scheduling an appointment for a vaccination.
• Individuals can also search for vaccine by location and brand at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/
Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for ages 12 to 18. All vaccine options are available for ages 18 and older.
Sauer said for the latest information about COVID-19, individuals are encouraged to check the Dodge County Public Health Facebook page, the COVID-19 information center page of the Dodge County website and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.
