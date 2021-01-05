With the deadline at 5 p.m. today to file candidacy papers, there are five aldermanic districts up for re-election. They include Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 in the City of Watertown; and they each are two-year terms.
While incumbents Chris Ruetten and Jill Holthaus filed their papers for Districts 3 and 5, respectively, Joel Blasé filed his candidacy papers for District 1. Nobody has filed for District 7 and 9, now held by Eric Schmid and Linda Kilps, respectively.
No one has has filed non-candidacy papers for alderman or municipal judge. Those were due Dec. 28. Mark Sweet is currently serving as the municipal judge, which is a four-year term.
Watertown Clerk/Treasurer Elissa Friedl said if the incumbents failed to file their non-candidacy, but then also fail to file their nomination papers, the nomination periods is extended.
