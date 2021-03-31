Born holds listening session in Hustisford

HUSTISFORD — As part of a tour around his district to hear back from constituents, State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said his current political role keeps him busy as he was appointed co-chairman of the Wisconsin legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, the body primarily responsible for producing the state budget.
Born, who was appointed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, said, “After serving on the committee the last two budget cycles, I know the hard work and dedication it takes to ensure we are making wise investments with taxpayer funds.”
Born joins incoming co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, at the helm of the Joint Finance Committee.
Born’s comments came at a recent budget listening session in Hustisford.
“The next six months I’ll be putting in more hours than I would at a full-time job,” he said stressing the long days and nights he spends in Madison.
When questioned about the recent gun violence in the U.S., Born said, “Anytime there is an incident where someone does something illegal with a gun there is a call for additional regulations on guns when they are already regulated. In prior incidents and I believe in these most recent incidents, the weapons were purchased legally.”
Born said he is not interested in placing additional regulations on guns.
“We should focus more on the problem, which usually comes down to an individual’s mental health,” he said.
“The state government has an openness to putting more money in school districts to focus on mental health issues,” Born said. “I don’t see heavier regulations on weapons being the answer. We need to get to the root of the problem, which a lot of the time is rooted in mental health problems.”
Roy Stern of Hustisford, who was the lone individual at this budget listening session, asked Born to check into whether municipalities have an updated list of voters rather than keeping lists with inactive voters on them.
“The inactive names were supposed to be taken off the voter rolls and they haven’t,” Stern said. “I would like to see an updated list where inactive people are taken off the voter rolls in each community. If not, I would be in favor of an audit to find out which people are active voters and which are not.”
Born said there needs to be updated voter rolls and records for clerks to check. He said the elections committee should be given additional power to check and validate voter records.
Born said when he holds his budget listening sessions he also tries to meet with the school superintendents in his district, which includes the following municipalities: the townships of Ashippun, Beaver Dam, Clyman, Herman, Hubbard, Hustisford, Leroy, Lomira, Lowell, Oak Grove, Rubicon, Theresa, and a part of Westford; villages of Brownsville, Clyman, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Kekoskee, Lomira, Neosho and Theresa; and cities of Beaver Dam, Horicon, Juneau, Mayville and parts of Hartford.
