Candidates in several local town races filed nomination papers for the non-partisan elections April 6. Several races were reported Thursday in the Daily Times. Here are some additional announcements.
Town of Ashippun
In the Town of Ashippun, three board positions are up for election including, incumbents James H. Meyer and Supervisor No. 4 David J. Adkins. The deadline for nomination papers for Supervisor No. 2 until 5 p.m. Friday. Incumbent William Bremer did not file papers for the seat nor did he file a non-candidacy form. Nathan Earl Austin did file papers to run for the Supervisor No. 2 seat. All are two-year terms. Meyer earns $6,000 each year. The supervisor’s salary is $3,000 annually.
Town of Emmet
In the Town of Emmet, all board positions are up for election and running unopposed. The following incumbents have filed: chairman Bill Nass, supervisor Richard Walter, supervisor Brent Carlson and clerk Deb Carlson. Town treasurer Teresa Triana is leaving the area and is not running for her position. Connie Weissenreider filed papers for Triana’s posiiton.
Town of Hustisford
In the Town of Hustisford, there are five incumbents running unopposed. They include town chairman David L. Margelofsky, Supervisor No. 1 Alvin Hildebrandt and Supervisor No. 2 Howard Zubke, treasurer Allen Hackbarth and clerk Kim Tennyson. All terms are two years. Margelofsky earns $7,500 annually. Hildebrandt and Zubke earn $4,250 each year. Hackbarth earns $12,250 a year. Tennyson earns $18,000 annually.
Town of Lowell
In the Town of Lowell, there are six individuals running unopposed for reelection. They are town board chairman John H. Schmitt, town board supervisor Greg Caine, town board supervisor David W. Huebner, town clerk Susan L. Caine, town treasurer Martina R. Stanton and constable Michael H. Rennhack. All individuals are incumbents and their positions have two-year terms. Schmitt earns $3,000 and a $45 per diem each year. Caine and Huebner each earn $600 and a $45 per diem annually. Caine earns $23,400 with a $60 per diem. Stanton earns $8,080 annually with a $45 per diem. Rennhack earns $500 each year with a $60 per diem.
