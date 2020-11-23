Most infectious disease experts have been vocal critics of a herd immunity approach but, in recent weeks, the idea has leapt from the fringes into the national consciousness. And even into Watertown’s council chambers for one alderman.
Adopting a strategy of natural herd immunity — in which the coronavirus would be allowed to spread particularly among young people until enough of a population becomes immune to the virus to make further spread unlikely — would be catastrophic, said Carol Quest, Watertown health officer.
“People are understandably worn out from, tired of, and frustrated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Quest said. “Shutdowns and physical distancing are causing serious economic and social disruptions. The ongoing pandemic is affecting our mental health, our economic well-being, and is negatively impacting the education and development of our children. It is difficult and exhausting to not be able to do the things we are accustomed to doing.”
Quest’s comments follow statements made by Watertown Alderman Eric Schmid, who said he was “glad” about the rise in COVID-19 numbers. While he said some people may think his comments were “counterintuitive,” he said the sooner the numbers hit the 30 to 50% threshold — the sooner herd immunity is reached.
She said the people who support herd immunity through infection argue the effects of trying to contain the pandemic until there is a vaccine are worse than allowing COVID-19 run its course.
The current knowledge of COVID-19 and herd immunity does not support Schmid’s beliefs.
People who are promoting herd immunity before an effective vaccine is developed are proposing that individuals who are at lower risk of severe illness, for example, those who are young and healthy return to all of their pre-pandemic activities, Quest added.
Executive Vice President and CEO of the American Medical Association James Madara, a physician, agreed.
“Don’t expect herd immunity to rescue the U.S. from the COVID-19 pandemic anytime soon. The country needs about 200 million infected and immunized citizens before the chain of infection can be broken. And the numbers just don’t add up,” according to Madara.
Quest said as of Nov. 1, nearly 231,000 Americans have died of COVID-19; and close to 9.2 million Americans have been infected, which is less than 5% of what is needed to reach herd immunity. However, she said herd immunity has never been achieved by allowing a disease to spread through the population.
While Schmid continues to look for a continual spike in COVID-19 cases, he wants to get to herd immunity fast, but in a safe manner.
Kristian Andersen, an immunologist at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, disagreed.
“There’s no magic wand we can use here,” Andersen said. “We have to face reality. Never before have we reached herd immunity via natural infection with a novel virus, and SARS-CoV-2 is unfortunately no different.”
A report released in June by the Mayo Clinic supports Andersen’s statements.
Even if infection with the COVID-19 virus creates long-lasting immunity, a large number of people would have to become infected to reach the herd immunity threshold.
Experts estimate that in the U.S., 70% of the population — more than 200 million people — would have to recover from COVID-19 to halt the epidemic. If many people become sick with COVID-19 at once, the health care system could quickly become overwhelmed. This amount of infection could also lead to serious complications and millions of deaths, especially among older people and those who have chronic conditions, according to the Mayo Clinic report.
Andersen said herd immunity is not the answer.
“In recent months, there have been reports of people being reinfected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 is a disease caused by SARS-CoV-2) after an initial infection, but how frequently these reinfections happen and whether they result in less serious illnesses remain open questions,” Andersen said. “Vaccination is the only ethical path to herd immunity. How many people will need to be vaccinated — and how often — will depend on many factors, including how effective the vaccine is and how long its protection lasts.”
