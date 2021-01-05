Watertown police dog Chance detected more than 20 grams of crack cocaine on a recent traffic stop.
According to the police report, Watertown officers stopped a 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at 1:09 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 300 block of North Fourth Street. The woman was stopped after a records check on the vehicle’s registered owner revealed she had a warrant out of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon making contact with the driver, police discovered the woman was not the owner of the car told police she was “a friend” of the owner.
The woman told an officer she was heading home to Fort Atkinson, but her direction of travel did not coincide with her destination. Also, the vehicle was known to the officer as containing narcotics in the past, according to the report.
The officer called the department’s K-9 unit to check the car for any possible drugs; and Chance the dog alerted his owner to illegal drugs in the vehicle.
Upon a search by police, they found 22 grams of crack cocaine in the car, and another 9.4 grams of the same substance on the woman. Officers also found a digital scale in the car.
Watertown police arrested the woman. They requested charges of possession of cocaine with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping from the Jefferson County district attorney’s office, and they were filed Dec. 29.
She has a pre-trial conference on Jan. 20. She is currently out of Jefferson County Jail on a $5,000 signature bond.
